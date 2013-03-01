版本:
Brazil to gradually increase banks' capital ratio to 13 pct

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 1 Brazil's government will gradually increase the minimum regulatory capital ratio for the country's banking system to as high as 13 percent by 2019, officials said on Friday.

The ratio is currently at 8 percent.
