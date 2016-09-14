S&P says capital rules at Brazil banks lag behind Latin rivals

| FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 14
FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Sept 14 The quality of
capital regulatory standards for Brazilian banks lags behind
that of other Latin American banking systems, partly because
rules encourage an excessive use of tax credits as capital
instruments, a senior analyst at Standard and Poor's said on
Wednesday.
According to Santiago Carniado, who heads S&P's credit
analysis for Latin American financial institutions, regulation
in countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile is evolving
more rapidly through the adoption of capital practices with
higher patterns of quality.
Banks in Brazil, the region's largest banking market, have
about half of their minimum regulatory capital in the form of
tax credits, while lenders in Colombia and Mexico, for instance,
use just a fraction of them for their capital buffers.
If the Brazilian economy, which remains mired in a recession
not seen since the 1930s, fails to recover rapidly, could lead
that percentage to grow, triggering a warning sign for lenders,
Carniado said.
"For example, credit at state banks, which have a less
efficient capital allocation, represent alone 30 percent of
gross domestic product - an amount similar to Mexico's
credit-to-GDP ratio," he said.
His remarks underscore the concerns stemming from two years
of recession in Latin America's largest economy that have driven
loan delinquencies and loan-loss provisions to all-time highs in
recent months. The more defaults a bank has, the more
provisioning it has to undertake, subsequently generating a
bigger amount of tax credits.
Although Brazilian banks remain well-capitalized, analysts
have said slowing revenue growth and the burden of rising
provisions will prevent them from accumulating capital. Smaller
lenders are more pressured than their larger peers because they
face challenges related to scale and the niche markets in which
they operate, analysts at Fitch Ratings recently said.
In recent years, banks have been funneling one-time gains
into provisions and generic loan reserves. In the 12 months
ended in June, provisions at Brazil's top-three banks jumped 49
percent from the same period a year earlier, with loan book
growth expanding 2 percent on average, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations.
Capital levels have improved, however, in the wake of
declining loan demand. The nation's banking system has total
excess capital of at least 180 billion reais ($54 billion),
according to several analysts.
($1 = 3.3231 Brazilian reais)
