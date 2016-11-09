Brazil approves banks' plan to create credit bureau with restrictions

SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade has approved a plan by the nation's five biggest commercial
banks to set up a credit research company to gather information
on borrowers' bill-paying history, conditional to a series of
requirements.
In a statement, Brasilia-based Cade said the approval of the
initiative to create a so-called credit bureau known as GIC
hinges on lenders agreeing to avoid concentrating too much power
in the hands of GIC. There is risk that the banks benefit from
access to information to their base of clients or impose market
barriers on competitors, the statement said.
