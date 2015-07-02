UPDATE 6-Brazil probes currency market activity of 15 global banks

(New throughout, adds comments from Cade official, details on
scope of probe)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Leonardo Goy
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, July 2 Fifteen of the
world's largest banks are under investigation on suspicion of
rigging the Brazilian currency, antitrust watchdog Cade said on
Thursday, the first such probe in one of the busiest foreign
exchange markets globally.
In a document, Cade alleged that the banks colluded to
influence benchmark currency rates in Brazil by aligning
positions and pushing transactions in a way that deterred
competitors from the market between 2007 and 2013, at least.
Foreign exchange trading in Brazil is estimated at about $3
trillion a year, excluding swaps and derivative transactions.
The banks named in the Cade probe are Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ,
Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group
AG, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley & Co
, Nomura Holdings Inc, Royal Bank of Canada
, Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Standard Bank
Group Ltd, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS AG
.
The Brazilian investigation comes weeks after six of the
world's largest financial institutions agreed to pay $5.8
billion to the U.S. government to settle charges of currency
rigging. The U.S. probe took more than five years and five of
those banks, which are being probed by Cade, pleaded guilty.
Globally, currency trading is estimated at around $4.7
trillion a day and has been targeted in recent government probes
in Europe, the United States and Japan. Those probes allege that
banks prioritized the execution of their own currency trades at
the expense of client orders, taking advantage of the fact that
those deals often take place away from exchanges.
The Cade probe highlights the growing importance of
international cooperation in efforts to root out different forms
of market rigging. It sets a milestone for a country long
characterized for lax law enforcement standards for
white-collar crime.
"The probe will probably follow similar patterns to those
that took place in larger financial hubs, with banks seeking a
settlement with Cade instead of fighting the accusations in
courts," said Luís André de Moura Azevedo, a capital markets law
professor with Fundação Getulio Vargas in São Paulo.
There were no signs that Brazilian banks participated in the
scheme, Cade superintendent Leonardo Frade said at a news
conference in Brasilia. The watchdog has yet to estimate how
much money the banks or the individuals cited in the probe made
with the scheme, he added.
'THE MAFIA'
Bank of America, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, UBS,
Standard Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Standard Chartered, and
Royal Bank of Scotland declined to comment. Nomura, JPMorgan,
Deutsche Bank, Standard Bank, Tokyo-Mitsubishi and HSBC did not
have an immediate comment.
In the current probe, Cade said traders who described
themselves as "The Cartel" or "The Mafia" used online chat rooms
to fix their positions ahead of market trades. Another 30
individuals that might have participated in the scheme are also
under investigation, the watchdog said.
At least one of the alleged participants is cooperating with
the current investigation, Frade said. The person is seeking
total immunity from any type of penalty that Cade could impose,
such as fines and temporary or permanent bans from the
securities industry, Frade noted.
The Cade document said traders probably front-ran client
orders and pushed through trades that affected the way
benchmarks like Brazil's PTax and WM/Reuters rates were set.
They might have also colluded to fix spreads on client trades,
unveil spot and future trades that should have been kept
confidential and even deal flow volume data, the document added.
Benchmarks like the PTax or the WM/Reuters are used by
investment firms to value their assets on a day-to-day basis.
"We're trying two different fronts in this investigation:
first, about the banks' trading practices with onshore Brazilian
clients and, second, how the banks traded the Brazilian real for
other currencies," Frade said.
The trades were shared and discussed in online chats through
Bloomberg terminals, Cade said. Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters
Corp, the parent company of Reuters News, compete in
the financial information market, providing analytical and
communication tools for investment professionals.
Both Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters declined to comment on
the Cade investigation.
The real gained 1.6 percent to 3.0991 reais to the
dollar on Thursday. Traders said the Cade probe had no impact on
currency prices.
(Additional reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro,
and Luciana Bruno, Cesar Bianconi and Alberto Alerigi Jr in São
Paulo; Editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)