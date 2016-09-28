Banco do Brasil, Caixa may need fresh capital by 2018, Fitch says

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 The Brazilian government may need to inject fresh capital into state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal by 2018 unless nothing is done in the meantime to improve their capital buffer, analysts at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Brad Haynes; Editing by Alan Crosby)