Febraban says Brazil c. bank should bail out banks-report

SAO PAULO Jan 9 Brazil's central bank, and not the privately-owned deposit insurance fund FGC, should engineer and carry out bank bailouts, the head of the Febraban banking industry lobby group said in a newspaper interview on Monday.

The central bank is responsible for making sure that failed banks are rescued or liquidated, Febraban President Murilo Portugal told O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper in an interview.

The fund should continue to help guarantee certain deposits owned by bank clients and encourage lending, instead of taking full responsibility for rescuing troubled banks, Ferreira, a former International Monetary Fund official, told Estado.

Asked whether bail-outs were a responsibility of the FGC, Ferreira said that "those are not the functions that I think the FGC should have. Those are, yes, the functions that the central bank has in its statutes."

The Sao Paulo-based FGC is increasingly in the spotlight for overseeing a number of bailouts since 2009. Roberto Setubal, chief executive of Brazil's biggest private sector bank Itau Unibanco Holding said in a recent newspaper interview that the government, not private banks, should carry out bailouts.

Monday's story highlights the growing importance of the FGC at a time when the financial crisis afflicting Europe and some wealthy economies and eroding credit fundamentals in the largest Latin American economy threatens to bring down more banks.

Ferreira noted that no banks should be discriminated against when facing a solvency crisis, saying that "when you have a problem, you don't set priorities -- I will go and bail out this one or this other one."

FGC, whose funding comes mainly from compulsory contributions made by the nation's lenders, could also get state help in case of an emergency.

Calls by Reuters to the media office of Febraban to confirm the content of the interview were not immediately answered.