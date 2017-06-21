Markets watchdog says Brazil state banks hamper capital markets

SAO PAULO, June 21 Capital markets activity in
Brazil will fail to grow significantly as long as state lenders
keep the country's companies hooked on cheap credit, the
securities industry watchdog said on Wednesday.
Years of active state meddling in credit markets have led to
the crowding-out of debt and stock markets from corporate
financing, said Leonardo Pereira, president of the watchdog
known as CVM. Since its launch in 1952, state development bank
BNDES has been practically Brazil's sole source of long-term
corporate credit.
