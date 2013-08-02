Cautious lending practices at Brazil's private banks bear fruit

* Itaú sticks to loan discipline, bringing down defaults
* Bradesco, Santander showed significant drop in defaults
* Analysts expect defaults at state-run lenders to spike
By Natalia Gómez
SAO PAULO, Aug 2 A steep decline in loan
delinquencies at Brazil's top-three private sector banks in the
second quarter is the latest sign that their year-long approach
of avoiding risky lending is bearing fruit.
During the quarter, the default ratio at Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA fell to its lowest since early 2009, when
a merger formed Brazil's largest private sector lender,
executives said this week. The default ratio measures the value
of loans in arrears for 90 days or more as a percentage of a
lender's outstanding loan book.
As Brazil's economy enters a third year of sub-par growth,
the newfound caution of private sector lenders helped to improve
performance even as demand for credit remained weak. For Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA
- Itaú's smaller rivals - defaults declined significantly and,
more importantly, executives said the new level appears
sustainable.
Prudent management is helping the private banks to weather
an adverse economic outlook, fatigue in Brazil's credit market
and ebbing business confidence, while limiting a drop in their
share prices.
Asked whether the bank was preparing to take on more risk
now that earnings were improving, Rogerio Calderón, Itaú's
senior vice president for risk management and compliance, said
on Tuesday that "our mandate is to continue creating value for
the shareholder, not increasing our appetite for risk-taking."
The emphasis on caution is pitting private sector lenders
against their state-run rivals. Higher profit at state lenders
such as Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest
bank, and Caixa Econômica Federal SA could come at the
expense of a surge in future defaults, some analysts have
warned.
President Dilma Rousseff has used Banco do Brasil and Caixa
to cut credit costs in Brazil - which remain among the world's
highest - and to foster competition with private banks. The push
has fueled rapid loan book growth at state-run lenders, which
now hold more than 50 percent of Brazil's outstanding loans,
without a significant increase in delinquencies.
Analysts say part of that is because state-run lenders have
increased the size of their loan books more rapidly than the
rest of the system, diluting the impact of overdue credit on the
default ratio.
"Private sector banks chose to be selective, even if it
meant earning less money," said Carlos Macedo, an analyst with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc who expects defaults to climb at
state-run lenders in the third quarter.
Brazil's private sector banks have drastically restricted
new lending since the start of the year as it has taken longer
than expected to reduce exposure to risky segments such as auto
financing. Disbursements at private banks rose about 8 percent
in the 12 months through June, compared with 29 percent at
state-run lenders, according to central bank data.
As a result, Itaú's default ratio fell to 4.2 percent from
5.2 percent a year earlier. Bradesco's ratio slipped to 3.7
percent from 4.2 percent in the same period of 2012, while
Santander Brasil's declined sharply from the first quarter.
State-run lenders have the lowest default ratios in Brazil's
banking system. The lowest delinquency rate among commercial
banks belongs to Banco do Brasil, at 2 percent of outstanding
loans.