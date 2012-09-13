Brazil bank workers call indefinite strike as talks collapse

* Banking sector workers to strike Sept. 18
* Shun banks' proposed 6 pct pay raise plan
* Strike seen extending for indefinite time
Sept 13 Brazil's bank workers will take to the
streets next week to demand higher pay, the latest in a spree of
labor disputes afflicting Latin America's largest economy.
Banking employees in the country's two largest cities and in
as many as nine different states agreed to stop work on Sept. 18
for an indefinite time, according to a statement by industry
union Contraf.
The strike was called after talks with banks collapsed on
Wednesday night when workers rejected a pay offer.
Contraf deemed as "insufficient" the banks' offer to
increase pay by 6 percent, or just 0.58 percent when taking into
account trailing 12-month inflation.
The offer fell short of "almost all wage talks in other
sectors in which workers obtained average wage increases about 5
percent above inflation," according to the statement from
contraf, which is short for Confederação Nacional dos
Trabalhadores do Ramo Financeiro.
The pay dispute coincides with a surge in loan delinquencies
and loan-related losses for banks after a sharp slowdown in
Brazil's once-booming economy.
At the same time, the financial industry faces pressure from
President Dilma Rousseff to cut borrowing costs to help revive
the economy.
Banks had to set aside 39 billion reais ($19.3 billion) from
profit to cover bad loans, but that was "just an accounting
trick to ... help reduce workers' share in the industry's
profits," Contraf President Carlos Cordeiro said in the
statement.
Contraf is demanding a pay rise of 10.25 percent for this
year, setting a $1,200-a-month floor for salaries in the
industry, a minimum bonus equivalent to three months of wages
plus a fixed downpayment of about $2,500, and higher food,
transport and family benefits.