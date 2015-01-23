RPT-Bankers say big is beautiful, safe and economic

(Repeats Thursday story without change)
By Alexander Smith
DAVOS Jan 22 Europe's bankers defended the big
bank model this week in Davos as the mounting cost of regulation
puts a question mark over its future.
Big complex banks must now hold far more capital than in the
past because they are seen as posing higher economic risks and
they have to be easier to dismantle if they hit trouble. That
has hurt their profitability and held back share prices.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, has faced
growing pressure to consider a break-up, and similar questions
are being put to less profitable European rivals such as
Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Credit Suisse
.
JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon last week said
splitting his bank would be bad for the financial prestige of
the United States, and he won support from his peers at this
week's World Economic Forum in Davos.
"Is there a better model? Those of us who are large have
always faced questions." said Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC
, Europe's biggest bank by market value. "If we were
asked the same question (as JPMorgan on breaking up) we would
give the same answer."
Pressure has built on JPMorgan since it emerged in December
that it could require more than $20 billion of extra capital to
meet tougher U.S. rules on big banks.
Banks around the globe are having to consider radical ways
to cut costs and change their size and shape as they come out of
the worst year since 2008 for investment banking revenues and
remain under what Dimon called an "assault" from regulators.
In Europe, banks have still not returned to economic profit
since the financial crisis, according to a study by Boston
Consulting Group.
Many so-called universal banks are being valued by stock
markets at much lower than their net worth on their balance
sheets, or the 'book value' of their assets.
JPMorgan shares are trading at 0.9 times the bank's book
value and Citigroup trades on 0.7 times. In contrast,
Wells Fargo, which is mostly reliant on U.S. retail and
commercial banking, trades on 1.6 times its book value.
Barclays shares trade at 0.7 times book value and Deutsche
Bank trades at barely half book, whereas Lloyds Banking Group
, a UK focused retail bank, trades on 1.2 times.
While banks went on the defensive in Davos, behind the
scenes changes are afoot.
Deutsche Bank is considering splitting off its retail
division and Barclays boss Antony Jenkins has said the universal
banking model is dead.
"TOO SMALL TO PROSPER?"
Universal banks benefit from selling asset management and
capital markets products to wealthy clients and companies, but
bankers admit there are far fewer benefits from cost savings or
cross-selling than in the past.
Many corporate clients still wanted strong national or
regional firms, however, bankers said.
"We have become a global, multi-product bank because clients
want it," Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain said during a panel
discussion on the future of banking on Wednesday.
Despite brickbats from some politicians, there remains
strong support for large national banks in countries including
the United States, Germany, France and Italy.
"Shouldn't we have concerns about banks that are too small
to prosper?" said Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan in
response to a question from Reuters on whether banks should be
broken up.
Urs Rohner, chairman of Credit Suisse, also saw little merit
in splitting firms up. "Breaking up banks will not do anything
to make the system safer," he said.
But it is investors who will ultimately call the shots if
returns don't improve.
"The pressure to restructure is moving from the public
sector to the private sector," said Bob Penn, partner at Allen &
Overy in London. "It's a cold, logical, analytical decision that
at some point the incremental costs of regulation exceed the
costs associated with breaking up."
