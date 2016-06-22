Beware choppy Brexit trading, banks warn clients

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Enter at your peril: investment
banks are warning clients to beware of volatile and
unpredictable markets at the end of this week around Britain's
vote on whether to stay in the European Union.
Banks including HSBC, UBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Morgan Stanley have sent notes to clients warning them of the
perils of illiquid trading conditions, which could disrupt the
level of execution, liquidity and pricing they offer.
"This is an important event which will most likely impact
financial markets through increased price volatility or lower
market liquidity," HSBC said in a memo to clients this week,
seen by IFR.
"Given our previous experience of events with significant
market impact, we are writing to our clients to alert you to the
risk of disruption to services as a consequence of increased
market illiquidity and volatility," the note said.
HSBC said clients who trade on electronic platforms could
see the activation of safety features, which could affect
execution.
UBS had a similar warning in a memo to clients,
"In the event that extreme market moves occur in an
environment of limited liquidity, our principal spreads may
widen for both electronic and voice trading, liquidity may
reduce and prices may turn indicative (i.e., non-tradable) for
periods of time," UBS said.
"In the event that extreme market moves occur, giving rise
to limited liquidity in certain currencies, we may not be able
to fill limit orders or take profit orders at the levels, or
using the methodologies, expected in normally functioning
markets," it said, adding it may adopt other approaches it deems
appropriate and feasible.
Other banks expressed similar caution.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority refused to say if it
had instructed firms to send out warnings to clients.
Banks are warning clients more regularly than in the past if
they expect dramatic price moves, especially since huge swings
in the Swiss franc in January 2015 led to conflicts between
banks and their clients due to the absence of market prices for
several minutes.
Bankers said it was good housekeeping and reflected a push
by regulators and banks for greater transparency and to try to
head off any issues around conduct.
Britons vote on Thursday on whether to remain in the EU or
leave. The latter, dubbed Brexit, could create some of the most
volatile markets in London in decades, especially in currency
markets but also in bonds, derivatives and equities, bankers
have said.
Banks in London will be staffed overnight with traders,
salespeople, economists and FX strategists, in addition to their
regular 24-hour trading operations, given the potential for big
swings as results emerge on the tight race.
Voting on Thursday will close at 10pm London time.
Broadcasters are not conducting exit polls as the margin of
error is deemed to be too large. The majority of the 382 local
counting areas are expected to declare results between 2am and
4am.
Banks including ING and Societe Generale have also sent
warning memos to clients, but it is not just European banks on
their guard.
Bank of America warned clients of possible delays to their
trades and temporary suspensions if markets are volatile.
Morgan Stanley asked clients to tell them about proposed
changes to their limits for cash and derivatives by the start of
the trading day on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)