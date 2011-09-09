UK banks face loss-absorbing debt cushion demand

| LONDON, Sept 9
to hold a substantial layer of debt that can absorb losses, on
top of higher core capital, in an effort to safeguard taxpayers
from future bailouts.
Some in the industry expect the extra debt buffers, that
will convert into equity if a bank hits trouble, to be as much
as 7 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWA) under the
recommendations of the UK's Independent Commission on Banking
(ICB), which is due to report on Monday.
The ICB is set to recommend banks hold 10 percent core
capital as well as the loss-absorbing debt buffer to cushion
their retail banking. Under new global capital rules, the
world's biggest banks will need to hold core capital of around
9.5 percent, plus an extra 3.5 percent of loss-absorbing debt.
Britain will not be alone in "gold-plating" the
requirements. Switzerland has told its big banks to hold 10
percent core capital and an extra 9 percent cushion on top.
The ICB's central proposal is to force banks to shield their
UK retail banking from investment bank units, and require a
minimum 10 percent core capital for this UK retail banking
"ring-fence". This needs to be backed up by "genuinely
loss-absorbent debt", the ICB said in its interim report in May.
Exactly what kind of debt that is has yet to be defined.
It could be so-called contingent capital -- debt that
converts into equity or takes a write-down at a trigger point,
to bolster capital when a bank is under stress - or
"bail-inable" debt, which would recapitalise a bank by
converting debt into equity in the event that a bank failed.
The ICB may not be prescriptive, leaving it to the banks and
markets to design an instrument that fits the bill.
The UK retail banking ring-fence will include UK mortgages
and deposits and exclude investment banking activity. But it is
unclear if business loans, credit cards or trade finance will be
included, and the banks themselves have sharply different views
on how it should be structured.
An extra 7 percent capital cushion for UK retail operations
could require the banks to hold a total of about 25 billion
pounds of loss-absorbing capital, based on Reuters estimates of
available data.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds could
each need to hold an extra cushion of about 9 billion pounds,
based on RBS's risk-weighted assets of 127 billion pounds in its
UK retail and UK corporate units and Lloyds' RWA of 136 billion
pounds in its retail and commercial units.
All the UK banks already hold core capital of more than 10
percent, and hold additional capital that could meet some of the
demands of the ICB report. Barclays and RBS, for
example, have core equity of 11 percent and a Tier 1 capital
ratio of 13.5 percent.
The demands could mean British banks explore ways of raising
much-debated but still rare forms of convertible debt, such as
contingent capital, or CoCos, for which there is not yet an
established market.
UK regulators have appeared lukewarm on the use of such
instruments, which are largely untested and some fear could
increase risks when the bank nears a "trigger" point.
Some variants being pushed by regulators include
features that would allow the regulators themselves to step in
at their discretion if they thought a bank was in trouble.
"That would not be a format many would look favourably on,
as people prefer publicly available information and trigger
points," said one investor.
Talks were taking place with banks over various deal
structures and there were indications of "definite appetite" for
these types of bonds, he said.
Barclays reckons any extra buffer could be easily met by
bailing in subordinated and senior unsecured debt, which would
provide "a very large pool of emergency capital that would be
sufficient in any crisis scenario."
A bail-in of all of that debt would leave Barclays, RBS and
Lloyds with core capital ratios of 27-37 percent even if they
suffered a 40 billion pound loss, according to estimates in
Barclays' response to the ICB's interim report.
The ICB's stance on capital will add to the costs of its
reforms, as banks would have to pay higher interest rates on any
contingent capital or on debt with the risk of "bail-in" than
they pay on the less risky forms of debt with which they
normally fund themselves.
Switzerland's Credit Suisse paid interest of between 7.5
percent and 9 percent on CoCos it has issued.
That is a major step up on the senior debt funding costs at
Barclays, RBS and Lloyds which averaged between 2.78 percent and
3.20 percent from 2008 to 2010, according to a JP Morgan study.
And it could add to the drag banks face from higher costs to
fund their operations outside the retail ring-fence.
