EU legal opinion says exemption for UK bank rules from EU curbs "illegal"

RPT-ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
* Now sees offering of up to 5.0 million units consisting of one share of common stock and warrant
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95 to $0.98