London banks stunned by Britain's EU veto

LONDON Dec 12 Britain's veto of European
Union treaty changes drew an embarrassed silence from London's
financial heartland, where bankers fear last week's hardline
stance will lead to a further loss of influence for the City.
Prime Minister David Cameron said he had vetoed the changes
to allow countries that share the euro to pursue closer fiscal
union because his EU partners would not give Britain enough
freedom over how it regulates the City of London.
But people working in London's financial industry denied
Cameron's actions had been inspired by them and said they could
ultimately damage the capital's position as a financial centre.
"This leaves us considerably worse off than we were before,"
said one City insider.
"There is a very strong body of opinion, not all over
Europe, but in many financial regulators, that Anglo-Saxon
financial services have caused the crisis and therefore anything
bad for us is good for them," this person said.
Before the financial crisis of 2008 the UK was able to take
a more laid-back approach on European financial matters and
still see its input applauded and taken on board. Since then
City lobbyists have been working in partnership with other EU
countries to get its views to the negotiating table.
After failing to secure a series of guarantees for the UK's
financial industry, Cameron on Friday vetoed an EU treaty to
rescue the single currency, causing Britain to cast itself
adrift from its continental partners.
"Having royally annoyed 26 members states I don't see how
it's made things any easier," said the City insider.
The 26 other EU members will hammer out a deal between
themselves to forge closer economic ties and find a way out of
the continent's debt crisis, which has boosted funding costs for
countries such as Italy to unsustainable levels.
Banks feared other EU countries would now start drawing up
regulation without paying much heed to the City of London --
home to Europe's largest financial sector -- with the risk that
this would fragment the continent's single market.
The UK is host to more branches of foreign banks than any
other country worldwide, a third of those from the euro area.
Around half of European investment banking activity is conducted
in the UK, according to the CityUK lobby group.
But two people inside large European banks with a presence
in London said they expected little immediate impact.
"Deutsche would never leave London, as this is the banking
centre of Europe", a senior investment banker said. "London has
many advantages - less strict job laws, less taxes etc -
therefore there will be no repositioning of Deutsche."
Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale, the European banks with the largest London
investment banking presence, declined to comment.
EURO PARAMOUNT
The UK is strongly opposed to a tax on financial
transactions -- sometimes called a Robin Hood tax, or a Tobin
tax after the U.S. economist who came up with a similar idea in
the 1970s -- that the EU wants to impose.
But Cameron had already said that Britain would veto the
plan, which would dampen trading volumes to the detriment of
London's trading firms and investment banks.
"I'm not sure anybody from the City instructed him and said:
"you must go to (Brussels) and defend this, this and this," one
senior financial figure said, asking not to be named.
"There is an ongoing discussion with the government from the
City on a whole series of issues ... but to be totally frank, a
month ago it looked as if the government was encouraging (these
measures)," this person said.
The UK also wants to make sure that the European Banking
Authority (EBA), which coordinates national banking watchdogs
across Europe, stays domiciled in London.
And it plans to sue the European Central Bank (ECB) over a
new rule that will force clearing houses to be located in the
euro zone, if they handle large amounts of euro-denominated
securities.
But rescuing the single currency and ensuring the integrity
of the single European market for financial services was far
more important than such bickering, the London-based Association
for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said.
In some cases, the UK wants stricter rules than the EU. It
is, for instance, planning tougher capital demands on its banks,
and will have to persuade EU decision makers to allow it to do
this in a new EU bank capital law.
Still, there was a widespread expectation that Britain might
return to the negotiating table with its EU peers in the coming
months, given how important it was for economies on both sides
of the Channel not to let the euro collapse.
"There is an enormous, and predictable amount of political
show-boating going on from both sides in the UK and from the
principal players in Europe," said David Lloyd, head of
institutional portfolio management at M&G.
One person at a large U.S. investment bank called the fracas
"Act 1, Scene 1", and said it was too early to say whether
London would lose relevance. But the bank already had a large
presence in other major European centres just in case it did,
they added.
"I would be surprised if it (the veto) had that kind of
significant influence," said Rupert Watson, head of asset
allocation at banking and insurance group Skandia.
"The world is becoming a freer place in which to trade ...
and it is likely to remain the case that Britain and the rest of
Europe will continue to do business in this way," he said.
Some said that Cameron's actions seemed directed at
placating right-wing members of his Conservative party,
although there were some vocal supporters for Cameron in the
City too.
"There are stumbling blocks to (the) protection (of the
City) from this point onwards, but equally, there would have
been even more stumbling blocks had (Cameron) gone along with
the treaty changes and got nothing in return," said Terry Smith,
chief executive of interdealer broker Tullett Prebon.