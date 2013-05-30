Big banks are 50% out on default predictions

* Risk models overstate danger of many loan books
* Banks conservative despite regulatory criticisms
* Asset weighting relies on uncertain calculations
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Banks are struggling to predict
default rates of loans on their own books, according to research
from Barclays, with many overestimating the probability that
borrowers won't repay, and treating assets as riskier than they
actually are.
Regulators and others have claimed that banks use their
default predictions to make assets appear less risky than they
actually are. But the opposite seems to be true - real
performance seems to have beaten bank assumptions. Barclays
found that actual default rates were more than 50% lower than
bank predicted default rates.
This matters because banks use their predictions to come up
with risk weighted asset figures, a key metric used to assess
bank health, and even in the contracts for contingent capital
bonds.
More sophisticated banks which employ either of the Internal
Rating Based approaches allowed under Basel II use probability
of default (PD) for each portfolio as an input to their own risk
models, which determine how much capital they allocate against
specific assets.
This approach has been criticised by members of the Basel
Committee, alongside other regulatory figures, such as Sheila
Bair, former head of the FDIC. The criticisms usually argue that
banks manipulate their models to make their capital requirements
lower. Other approaches - standardised risk weighting using
credit ratings, standard risk buckets, or simple leverage ratios
- cannot be manipulated in the same way.
The BIS published a study in January looking at
risk-weighting in the trading books of banks, where it made 15
banks risk weight an identical sample portfolio. Banks reported
capital requirements varying from EUR13.4m to EUR34.1m for the
same portfolio.
Banks including BBVA and Deutsche Bank have included "RWA
optimisation" - meaning tweaking risk models - in their capital
raising plans.
SEARCHING FOR DATA
The numbers from Barclays, however, should reassure critics
of the internal ratings based approach, since they show that
although banks are erring, it is mostly towards being too
cautious, at least in banks which report the numbers at all.
Barclays built its dataset using the detailed "Pillar 3"
disclosures, which Basel II banks must provide once a year. But
banks including BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, KBC,
Santander, Societe Generale and UniCredit simply did not provide
relevant data.
Others, including Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and UBS, did
not compare estimated with actual probability of default, though
did disclose other key metrics - loss given default (LGD)
estimates and expected loss (EL).
Barclays argues that these cannot be used to assess whether
banks are good predictors of asset performance. LGD figures are
supposed to assume a downturn, so should be consistently worse
than actual results, while EL is a loss expected on the assets
owned today, ignoring any provisions already taken.
The analysts also raise issues with the PD data, some of
which is calculated through the business cycle and some of which
is calculated at a single point in time.
But despite the data limitations, they state that "over the
past few years, the PDs and the LGDs have consistently been
lower (i.e. more conservative) than expected."
Barclays distinguishes between average errors and absolute
errors in predicting the probability of default. Average error
allows an undershoot one year to offset overshooting in other
years.
On this basis, some banks look extremely good. Swedbank,
according to Barclays, had average error of 0% over 6 years of
data, while Danske managed 4%. But these figures rise to 79% and
37% respectively once this offsetting is excluded.
Using average error across the whole sample gives a figure
of -35% - actual PD is 35% lower than banks predict. But
absolute error is 54% across all the banks, so Barclays
concludes: "It's clear that accurate forecasting is hard, and
this adds another layer of uncertainty to the resulting RWAs."
With better data, this could help investors figure out how
accurate bank assessments of their own risk weighted assets are,
which is crucial to assessing how risky a bank is. Some
investments, such as contingent capital, have triggers built in
which are based directly on reported RWAs.
But Barclays cautions: "On the face of it, this could give
some insight into relative confidence in the resulting RWAs on a
bank by bank basis, but that is almost certainly a step too far
given the qualifications noted."
