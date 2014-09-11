Top global banks close capital shortfall to 15 bln eur -BIS

BRIEF-Condor Resources provides update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C.
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
LONDON, Sept 11 The world's top banks have almost eliminated the shortfall in capital they would have to fully meet new capital rules that are being phased in.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday the world's top 102 banks would have had a 15.1 billion euro ($19.5 billion) aggregate shortfall to reach a 7 percent target for common equity capital at the end of December, compared to an estimated shortfall of 57.5 billion euros six months earlier.
It continues a sharp reduction in the theoretical capital shortfall faced by banks, which was estimated at 374 billion euros less than three years ago. BIS has been monitoring how well banks are transitioning to the implementation of tougher capital rules, which are being phased in from 2013 to 2019.
($1 = 0.7735 Euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
* Condor Resources Inc.: update on the Soledad project MOU with Chakana Resources S.A.C., shares for debt settlement
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: NORTH KOREA South Korea says it is on heightened alert ahead of another important anniversary in North Korea, with a large concentration of military hardware amassed on both sides of the border amid concerns about a new nuclear test by Pyongyang. SYRIA Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Syria has dispersed its warplanes in recent days and that it retains chemi
* Shares hit record high at $128.30 (Adds details from CFO interview; Updates shares)