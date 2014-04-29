Santander plans first dollar Additional Tier 1 bond

France's SocGen reshapes organisation ahead of wider revamp
PARIS, April 19 France's Societe Generale revealed a new organisational structure on Wednesday ahead of a wider strategic plan to be released later this year.
LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - Banco Santander has mandated banks to lead manage its first Additional Tier 1 issue in US dollars, a lead said.
The Spanish bank has mandated Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and itself for the Reg S perpetual non-call five-year bond, which will be launched following a roadshow across Europe commencing on May 6.
The bonds will convert into equity if Santander's bank or group Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%. The notes are expected to be rated Ba3 by Moody's. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy)
