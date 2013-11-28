Europe's banks face 280 bln euro capital shortfall in 2014 - PwC

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 28 Pressure from the European
Central Bank (ECB) and national regulators will leave Europe's
banks with a 280 billion euro ($380 billion) capital hole to
fill in 2014, accountants PwC said in a report
published on Thursday.
Banks in the eurozone will have their books scrutinised by
the ECB next year, a process that could reveal capital shortages
if banks are found not to have set aside enough to cope with bad
loans.
Elsewhere in Europe, regulators are enforcing tough new
national standards, including Switzerland's and Britain's recent
efforts to set a "leverage ratio" that forces banks to hold
high-quality equity equal to a set percentage of their total
assets.
"European banks are facing another turbulent couple of
years," said Miles Kennedy, financial services partner at PwC.
"For banks outside the scope of the ECB, the challenges are no
less intense."
Banks such as Deutsche Bank and Barclays
have already raised billions in extra capital but the PwC
findings underscore market expectations of more to come.
PWC said banks could make up some of the gap through
self-help measures, such as selling assets, but that most of the
hole would be filled by raising about 180 billion euros of new
equity.
"Although regulators will likely give banks some breathing
space to execute their plans, the markets will apply more urgent
pressure," said Kennedy.
"We expect 2014 to mark a big shift of emphasis, from
de-leverage on the asset side - disposal and de-risking of
assets - to de-leverage on the liability side - capital raising
and restructuring."
The ECB review, which comes before the central bank takes
over as the eurozone's financial supervisor in late 2014, is
billed as the toughest assessment banks have ever faced and is
designed to banish lingering investor fears about their health.