Chile's central bank issues new bank liquidity rules

SANTIAGO Jan 26 Chile's central bank on Monday
introduced bank liquidity-management rules that would
incorporate lessons learned from the 2008 international
financial crisis and follow guidelines laid out by the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision.
Though Chilean banks emerged from the global financial
crisis relatively unscathed, the central bank wants to remain
ahead of the curve and safeguard the stability of the local
market.
"The relatively ample solvency of some banks in different
countries was not enough to avoid situations of financial
instability due largely to deficiencies in the risk management
of liquidity," the central bank said.
Among other things, the new rules will require banks to put
in place a contingency plan in case of a liquidity shortage and
increase the quality and quantity of information available for
regulators and the market.
The local banking system is led by private lenders Banco de
Chile, Santander Chile, CorpBanca and
BCI, and state-run Banco del Estado de Chile
.
