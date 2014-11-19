Citi cuts around 35 jobs on London trading floor -sources

LONDON Nov 19 U.S. bank Citi has cut
around 35 jobs across its capital markets trading operation in
London, sources with knowledge of the changes said on Wednesday.
The cuts, announced internally last month, were across all
asset classes, the sources said, and included head of G10
currency strategy Valentin Marinov.
The move is the latest sign of a squeeze on high-earning
jobs on banks' trading floors stemming from the growth in
machine-driven trading and broader cutbacks in budgets at banks
since the 2008 financial crisis.
