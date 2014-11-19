UPDATE 1-Citi cuts around 35 jobs on London trading floor - sources

(Adds background)
LONDON Nov 19 U.S. bank Citi has cut
around 35 jobs across its capital markets trading operation in
London, sources with knowledge of the changes said on Wednesday.
The cuts, announced internally last month, were across all
asset classes, the sources told Reuters, and included head of
G10 currency strategy Valentin Marinov.
High-earning jobs on trading floors have been squeezed by
the growth in machine-driven trading and broader cuts at banks
since the 2008 financial crisis, and lenders are also putting
aside billions against the cost of litigation over charges they
manipulated currency and interest rate markets.
Citigroup Inc said when it published third quarter results
last month that it was pulling out of consumer banking in 11
markets, including Japan and Egypt, as it seeks to cut
persistently high costs.
The third-largest U.S. bank, built with a series of
acquisitions spanning back to the 1980s, has been trying to slim
down since the financial crisis to be as profitable as rivals.
It has shed hundreds of billions of dollars of bad assets.
It is the world's largest currency trader, topping a
Euromoney poll earlier this year ahead of Deutsche Bank
, Barclays and UBS, all of which
have now automated 80-90 percent of currency trades.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever; Editing by
