Citigroup overhauls global business

By Gareth Gore

March 11 (IFR) - Citigroup will overhaul its global operations over coming months, with new chief executive Mike Corbat planning to free up resources in underperforming countries to fund growth elsewhere as part of efforts to boost returns and take advantage of a mass pullback from rivals in some emerging markets.

Some 21 markets where returns and cost levels fall foul of new targets have been earmarked for restructuring, with another 18 slated for "optimisation". The bank will hold steady in 48 countries and plough more resources into a further 20 including Mexico, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and China.

"These days all banks have finite resources," Europe, Middle East and Africa chief Jim Cowles told IFR. "At Citi, we have prioritised countries we operate in, balancing where opportunities lie and where we are best positioned. We are focusing on what we do well and what our clients' needs are in each of our countries."

The US lender hopes the move will boost return-on-equity to above 10% from the 7.9% it posted last year and get cost-income ratios down to the mid-50s. Its securities and banking platform, which missed that target by about 20bp last year, will clamp down on headcount and comp to bring costs down.

Cowles, a former global head of equities and global head of equity capital markets, said the global strategy mirrored some of the changes Corbat implemented when he ran the EMEA region. Corbat took up the group chief executive post last October, and Cowles was appointed to replace him in January.

Those changes helped cement EMEA as the bank's biggest earner within securities and banking, despite the economic turmoil that has subdued activity. EMEA pulled in USD7.5bn in revenues last year, the most since 2009, although Cowles says this is still short of his ambitions.

"In Europe, we are focused on helping our clients navigate this difficult period and if we do that well, our market and wallet share figures should take care of themselves," he said.

REBALANCING

The bank, which was bailed out by the US government in 2008, has responded to the crisis and new capital rules like many of its rivals by seeking to rebalance its investment bank away from trading and more towards lending, advisory, capital markets and treasury services.

It has had some success, and since dropping to seventh in the global investment banking league tables in 2010 with a 4.2% market share, it has steadily gained ground. It finished 2012 in fifth place with a 5% market share, and in the first two months of the year has climbed to third with 6.7%.

Lending too has increased substantially - partly as a result of an influx of deposits towards US banks due to nervousness over their European peers. Average loans to institutional clients reached a record USD234bn last year, an increase of 60% since 2009.

Cowles believes the balance sheet - and Citigroup's access to cheap US dollar funding - should help it win further market share in EMEA and elsewhere as rivals retreat, although he is keen to be disciplined.

"Leading with the balance sheet is a bad way to go as both clients and banks can become addicted," he said. "However, it remains an important part of what we can offer clients, especially in Europe where companies need dollar financing and many of our European rivals just don't have the access to dollars they once did."

He also sees a boost to the balance sheet from Citi Holdings, which continues to wind down assets accumulated before the crisis. The unit consumes an enormous amount of capital - some 23% of Citigroup's entire Basel III assets. Corbat has said he intends to sell assets in an "economically rational manner" but admitted that since most assets are mortgages, sales in the near-term will be difficult.

"Many of the US banks restructured well ahead of the Europeans, which are only now acting to cut their balance sheet," said Cowles. "We have made considerable progress in winding down Citi Holdings, and have been able to recycle much more of those resources back into our key business."