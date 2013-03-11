Citigroup overhauls global business

By Gareth Gore
March 11 (IFR) - Citigroup will overhaul its global
operations over coming months, with new chief executive Mike
Corbat planning to free up resources in underperforming
countries to fund growth elsewhere as part of efforts to boost
returns and take advantage of a mass pullback from rivals in
some emerging markets.
Some 21 markets where returns and cost levels fall foul of
new targets have been earmarked for restructuring, with another
18 slated for "optimisation". The bank will hold steady in 48
countries and plough more resources into a further 20 including
Mexico, Singapore, India, Hong Kong and China.
"These days all banks have finite resources," Europe, Middle
East and Africa chief Jim Cowles told IFR. "At Citi, we have
prioritised countries we operate in, balancing where
opportunities lie and where we are best positioned. We are
focusing on what we do well and what our clients' needs are in
each of our countries."
The US lender hopes the move will boost return-on-equity to
above 10% from the 7.9% it posted last year and get cost-income
ratios down to the mid-50s. Its securities and banking platform,
which missed that target by about 20bp last year, will clamp
down on headcount and comp to bring costs down.
Cowles, a former global head of equities and global head of
equity capital markets, said the global strategy mirrored some
of the changes Corbat implemented when he ran the EMEA region.
Corbat took up the group chief executive post last October, and
Cowles was appointed to replace him in January.
Those changes helped cement EMEA as the bank's biggest
earner within securities and banking, despite the economic
turmoil that has subdued activity. EMEA pulled in USD7.5bn in
revenues last year, the most since 2009, although Cowles says
this is still short of his ambitions.
"In Europe, we are focused on helping our clients navigate
this difficult period and if we do that well, our market and
wallet share figures should take care of themselves," he said.
REBALANCING
The bank, which was bailed out by the US government in 2008,
has responded to the crisis and new capital rules like many of
its rivals by seeking to rebalance its investment bank away from
trading and more towards lending, advisory, capital markets and
treasury services.
It has had some success, and since dropping to seventh in
the global investment banking league tables in 2010 with a 4.2%
market share, it has steadily gained ground. It finished 2012 in
fifth place with a 5% market share, and in the first two months
of the year has climbed to third with 6.7%.
Lending too has increased substantially - partly as a result
of an influx of deposits towards US banks due to nervousness
over their European peers. Average loans to institutional
clients reached a record USD234bn last year, an increase of 60%
since 2009.
Cowles believes the balance sheet - and Citigroup's access
to cheap US dollar funding - should help it win further market
share in EMEA and elsewhere as rivals retreat, although he is
keen to be disciplined.
"Leading with the balance sheet is a bad way to go as both
clients and banks can become addicted," he said. "However, it
remains an important part of what we can offer clients,
especially in Europe where companies need dollar financing and
many of our European rivals just don't have the access to
dollars they once did."
He also sees a boost to the balance sheet from Citi
Holdings, which continues to wind down assets accumulated before
the crisis. The unit consumes an enormous amount of capital -
some 23% of Citigroup's entire Basel III assets. Corbat has said
he intends to sell assets in an "economically rational manner"
but admitted that since most assets are mortgages, sales in the
near-term will be difficult.
"Many of the US banks restructured well ahead of the
Europeans, which are only now acting to cut their balance
sheet," said Cowles. "We have made considerable progress in
winding down Citi Holdings, and have been able to recycle much
more of those resources back into our key business."