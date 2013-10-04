Change U.S. law on banks and commodities, regulator says

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 4 Congress should limit Wall
Street's controversial role in commodity markets, and rewrite a
law that gives banks broad leeway to own oil, metals and other
raw materials, a senior U.S. regulator said on Friday.
The Federal Reserve, the top U.S. bank watchdog, is
rethinking its policy of allowing banks to operate in commodity
markets amid accusations they inflate the prices of items such
as aluminum and electricity.
"I plan to urge that the law be amended by simply reversing
the policies that allow for bank ownership," said Bart Chilton,
a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC), the top U.S. derivatives regulator.
The law also gives some banks an advantage over others,
Chilton said, in reference to Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, which only came under Fed supervision in
2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
Because the two changed their legal status at that time, the
law treats them more leniently than their rivals, allowing them
to hold any commodity businesses they had before Sept. 30, 1997,
through a so-called grandfather clause.
"There are two banks that are using yet another exception to
the law," Chilton said in a speech.
Chilton had planned to address lawmakers critical of Wall
Street's role in commodities at a panel meeting of the Senate
Banking Committee scheduled for Oct. 8, although the date is now
moot because of the government shutdown.
The lawmakers, led by Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from
Ohio, will also grill Fed officials attending the meeting - the
second one they are holding on the matter.
Banks that cannot use the grandfather clause because they
were already under Fed supervision when the law was written in
1999 need special approval to enter the commodity market, and
the conditions are tighter.
One crucial difference is that, while banks such as
Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp are allowed
own oil, metals and other commodities, they cannot store,
distribute, refine or transport them.
But Morgan Stanley owns TransMontaigne, a large oil terminal
and logistics subsidiary estimated to be the 17th-largest
private company in the United States.
Banks that own such entities also control the supply of
commodities they trade, creating a conflict of interest, Chilton
added.