Major banks' commodities revenue down 25 pct in first half-report

LONDON, Sept 8 Global commodities-related
revenue at the top 10 investment banks tumbled by a quarter in
the first half of the year, due to a retreat in business from
the power and gas sectors after last year's surge, a consultancy
said on Tuesday.
Revenue earned by leading banks from commodity trading,
selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the
sector fell to $2.6 billion from $3.5 billion in the same period
of 2014, financial industry analytics firm Coalition said.
"Despite increased volatility in oil prices and better
corporate activity, commodities revenues declined due to (the)
absence of prior-year gains from the unusually cold winter,"
Coalition said.
Last year, a cold winter in North America created volatility
and boosted activity in power and gas, while this year trading
has increased in the oil sector due to a sharp fall and partial
recovery in prices.
Higher volatility in financial markets typically opens up
trading opportunities.
The banks' commodities revenue had climbed 9 percent to $4.9
billion during the whole of last year, reversing three years of
declines, due to increased activity in energy markets as oil
went into freefall. Yet revenue was still just over a third of
the $14.1 billion banks racked up in 2008 at the height of the
commodities boom.
Many investors have shunned commodities in recent years due
to lacklustre performance and as the sector was buffeted by
economic events, moving in step with other assets.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
shed 18 percent last year and is down 7.5 percent so
far in 2015.
Banks continued an exodus from commodities trading in 2014
due partly to tougher regulation and higher capital requirements
after the global financial crisis.
Coalition tracks the following banks: Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan
Stanley and UBS.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Holmes)