Barclays lags Europe banks in Q2 commodities trade

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Aug 2 Britain's Barclays joined big U.S. investment banks in disclosing a weak performance of its giant commodities trading division, lagging behind European rivals.

The disclosure contrasted with France's BNP Paribas , which became the latest European bank to report strong earnings in commodities trading following Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank ( DBKGn.DE ).

Barclays became the latest top-tier bank to fall short in commodities trading after Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , the once-dominant commodities duo on Wall Street, reported significantly lower earnings for the asset class in the second quarter.

JPMorgan Chase , which has invested heavily in its commodities division, has been the only U.S. bank to surprise on the upside in commodities so far.

Analysts and traders have cautioned against making big conclusions based on a single quarter's performance but have said the results suggest the fierce rivalry in the commodities space is taking a toll on some leaders.

The second quarter was particularly volatile as a more than $10 per barrel dive in oil prices on May 5 caught most players unprepared. Neither were many ready for an oil price plunge when Western nations released emergency stocks in June.

What's more, corn prices tumbled 23 percent in the second half of June, while silver crashed by 30 percent after briefly touching a record high in early May. And as trading becomes more and more sophisticated, more pitfalls appear on the road.

"In a trading business, the positions that people have are not solely directional, and I would suggest that many or most are relational or relative value," said a chief commodities trader at a mid-sized European bank.

In one such example, the large gap between Europe's Brent crude and the U.S. oil benchmark continued to balloon in the second quarter to record levels, defying most analysts and pundits. CL-LCO1=R

BP reported a loss in oil trading in the second quarter, a period for which it had predicted the narrowing of the gap between the two benchmarks.

Brent crude oil futures timespreads, also a very popular trading play, flattened dramatically following the announcement of an emergency stocks release in June.

"NEGATIVE DAYS"

Both BNP and Barclays described markets conditions as "difficult" and "challenging" in the second quarter.

But BNP said it had good performance in its energy and commodity derivatives division, while Barclays, traditionally one of the most bullish banks in commodities, said it had lower contributions from commodities "in a challenging trading environment, particularly in the second quarter".

BNP's second-quarter investment banking revenues rose by 5.7 percent year-on-year to 2.88 billion euros, while Barclays' income from its currency, fixed income and commodities division fell 20 percent year-on-year to 3.92 billion pounds in the first half.

Similar to Deutsche and Credit Suisse, BNP and Barclays said they did not take significantly more risk in the market than they did last year, unlike Goldman or Morgan.

BNP's value-at-risk in commodities -- a measure of how much money could be lost on an average day -- stood at 6 million euros, unchanged from the first quarter and up from 4 million in the second quarter of last year, while overall daily average VaR edged up to 47 million euros.

Barclays' daily average VaR in commodities edged down to 14 million pounds in the first half versus 16 million a year ago, while overall VaR fell to 48 million from 57 million.

Barclays also said that it had 110 positive days, 12 negative and one flat in the first half of 2011 versus 121 positive, three negative and zero flat in the first half of 2010. (Editing by Jane Baird)