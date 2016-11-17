Top banks' 9-month commodities revenue down 22 pct - report

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 17 Commodities-related revenue at
the 12 biggest investment banks fell 22 percent in the first
nine months due to weak industrial metals trading and lacklustre
investor interest, a report by financial industry analytics firm
Coalition said.
Revenue from commodity trading, selling derivatives to
investors and other activities in the sector slid to $3.1
billion between January to September from from $4 billion in the
same period in 2015, the report published on Thursday found.
In 2015, the banks' commodities revenue dropped 18 percent,
mainly due to slow business in metals and investor products, and
also reflecting a return to more normal turnover in the power
and gas markets after the previous year's surge.
Coalition's report highlighted oil's weakness and poor
trading results as well as a "decline in investor products
despite the anticipation of increased client activity in 2H16."
Oil and base metals prices have been volatile, slumping to
multi-year lows before rebounding. U.S. oil prices
crashed below $27 a barrel on Jan. 20 for the first time since
2003 but ended the third quarter at $48.
Benchmark copper prices hit a 6-1/2 year low of
$4,318 a tonne on Jan. 15 before rising to $4,865 by the end of
September.
Coalition tracks Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley,
Societe Generale and UBS.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)