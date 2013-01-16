Goldman,JPMorgan 4th-qtr commods risk down sharply from year ago

Jan 16 Commodities trading risk at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co fell sharply in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier as prices of natural
resources slipped.
Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's leading bank, said its
value-at-risk (VaR) in commodities stood at $20 million in the
fourth quarter, down from $22 million in the third quarter and
$26 million a year ago.
JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, saw its commodities VaR at
$14 million in the fourth quarter versus $13 million in the
third quarter and $20 million a year ago.
Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 5 percent in
the fourth quarter following a 9 percent gain in the third
quarter.
In the final quarter of 2011, the CRB, which tracks 19
commodities, rose more than 2 percent.