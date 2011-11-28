RPT-Companies freeze commodity hedging as Europe teeters

(Repeats to widen distribution)

* End-users "paralyzed" in face of Europe uncertainty

* Hedgers burned by Brent/WTI, metals sell-off

* Regulatory uncertainty clouds outlook for end-users

By Jonathan Leff

NEW YORK, Nov 28 It's been a tough few months for companies that use derivatives to hedge their commodity costs. A collapse in industrial metal prices handed major paper losses to firms like Ford (F.N). The massive dislocation in crude oil benchmarks hit United Continental (UAL.N) hard.

And now, with deepening despair over the European economy and ever-present fears of a U.S. slow-down, many companies that would normally be locking in their costs have retreated to the sidelines this month, market sources told Reuters.

"Consumers are paralyzed right now," said one senior trader with a bank, who declined to be named.

So far, traders are shrugging this off as a temporary lull, typical of markets that have fallen from their peaks and are not showing imminent signs of the kind of price spike that would cause end-users to rapidly buy more price protection.

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), long one of the most consistent and aggressive hedgers in the airline business, already hedged some fuel costs as far forward as 2015 -- but it has since paused. It took a non-cash markdown of more than $200 million tied to its hedge portfolio in the third quarter.

"We have reduced our hedging portfolio over the next several months to ... actively manage what we believe will be a lower price environment," Chief Executive Gary Kelly told analysts a month ago.

But privately, some traders fear that consumers could be slow to return to the market, burned by this year's losses and facing higher costs as new regulations bite. That could be a particularly painful blow for U.S. banks that are ever more dependent on the business of hedging for airlines, power plants, auto makers and other bulk raw material consumers,

One company has already abandoned the practice.

BNSF, which counts fuel about one quarter of its operating costs, has effectively quit hedging ever since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought the company last year. Its coverage for next year has remained flat at 3 percent of total demand as old hedges expire; it was 19 percent hedged in 2011.

NOT A DEAD LOSS

While BNSF's about-face is likely related to its new ownership rather than to changing market dynamics, other companies are now contemplating a future in which Europe's debt crisis could spiral into a full-blown global economic recession.

"How do you make a hedging decision today for a year or 18 months forward when you have no idea what the demand from your own customers is going to be for the next quarter?" asks Mike Corley, president of Mercatus Energy Advisors, which works with dozens of corporations on their hedging strategies.

For other companies it may be the thought that the downside risk to prices is now greater than the threat of more gains.

"The overwhelming issue is what happens in Europe, and that's got a lot of people thinking they'll get better hedges a month from now -- or they might not even need them," said Dominick Chirichella, managing partner at the Energy Management Institute, which offers education and training on hedging.

And some firms are emerging from a quarter in which hedging losses -- although typically only on paper -- stung badly.

United Continental cited a $52 million third-quarter charge related to "fuel hedge ineffectiveness." It was an apparent reference to the fact that its exposure to U.S. benchmark crude WTI was insufficient protection against jet fuel prices that more closely tracked Brent crude, the European benchmark. U.S. East Coast jet fuel prices slipped only 5 percent in the third quarter, while WTI crude tumbled 17 percent.

Ford had a noncash charge of about $350 million to write down the value of hedges on aluminum, copper and precious metals costs; GM wrote down $28 million for commodity hedges. Manufacturer Eaton Corp (ETN.N) had a mark-to-market hedge loss of $11 million as metals prices crashed in late September.

PRODUCERS, ARBITRAGEURS LOCK IN

That is not to say that hedging trade is at a standstill.

The record Brent/WTI spread has fueled a surge in demand for spread hedges from logistics firms and arbitrageurs who are now building out train terminals and port berths in order to ship bottlenecked Midwest crude to the coast by rail or barge.

At the same time, oil prices at more than $100 a barrel are a profitable proposition for even the most marginal producer, encouraging some to lock in future revenues. Qatar this year joined Mexico in hedging some of its future production.

That business is helping cushion the loss of consumer activity for banks that execute those trades.

With the wind-down of proprietary trading banned by the Volcker Rule, investment banks like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) are more dependent on 'customer flows', both from hedging commodity users as well as hedge funds.

While the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sought to minimize the impact for companies like Caterpillar Inc CAT.N. and Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP.N) that legislators say should not be affected, corporations still fear being ensnared in the complex web of regulations now being spun. With key issues such as the definition of a "swap" and the designation of big traders still not final, companies are looking closely at their options.

"It's not so much the increased cost or regulatory burden, their biggest concern is ... will they have to submit trades for clearing and will they have to post margin," says Corley. One option may be to shift hedging operations to the overseas arms of foreign banks, which aren't subject to the Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

"If you can, you put those hedges wherever it's most advantageous for you, assuming your counterparties are willing to do that." (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki in Detroit and Karen Jacobs in New York; editing by Andrea Evans)