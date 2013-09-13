Banks abandon credit correlation book sales

* Book sales stymied by complexity of structuring
* Morgan Stanley's book - $35bn of RWAs - still in place
* UBS still open to selling book, at the right price
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Capital-constrained investment banks
have abandoned plans to sell complex synthetic credit portfolios
after failing to close deals earlier this year.
IFR reported in February that Deutsche Bank was close to
selling its correlation book. This would have allowed the firm
to shed 16bn euros of risk-weighted assets and hit its
self-imposed target of slashing 100bn euros in RWAs by the end
of March this year to boost its Core Tier 1 capital ratio.
But the German lender missed this deadline and is understood
to have now shelved its plans to sell altogether. Deutsche
declined to comment.
It is not the only prominent bank struggling to offload
these exposures. Morgan Stanley's correlation book - which at
US$35bn of RWAs at the end of 2012 is thought to be the largest
in the industry - remains on its balance sheet.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
UBS is understood to be the only bank still contemplating a
sale. The bank's chief financial officer Tom Naratil told IFR in
February that UBS would not sell its book unless it received
attractive offers, and was not reliant on a sale to meet its
capital targets. The Swiss bank said last week that it stood by
this statement.
"A couple of correlation books have been making the rounds.
The decision whether to sell differs for every bank and depends
first and foremost on the cost versus the reduction in RWAs, but
also on how actively the risk and capital usage has been managed
down over the past few years. Individual situations can be quite
different at this stage," said Olivier Renart, deputy head of
credit trading at BNP Paribas.
Correlation books include hangovers from the structured
credit bubble such as synthetic CDOs, which epitomised the kind
of excessive financial engineering that prevailed in the run-up
to the financial crisis. Despite some firms suffering heavy
losses on these books in 2008, most opted to keep hold of them
rather than selling at fire-sale prices.
The imposition of Basel 2.5 was enough to make many firms
change their minds as the capital treatment for correlation
exposures ballooned. Deutsche's portfolio, for instance, equated
to RWAs of 18.3bn euros a year ago for only 2.4bn euros of
assets under international accounting standards.
Some banks got ahead of the game. In 2012 Credit Agricole
shed 14bn euros of RWA and boosted its Core Tier 1 ratio by 49bp
after selling its correlation book to BlueMountain Capital, a
hedge fund. Natixis and Credit Suisse reportedly sold their
portfolios to Morgan Stanley in a move that baffled the US
bank's peers.
TOUGH SELL
The decision from Deutsche and others now not to sell is
testament to how complicated these exposures are to transfer.
There is a limited pool of buyers due to the complexity of the
positions, and it is also hard to persuade regulators to grant
the required capital relief for the deals.
Outright sales are nigh on impossible due to the sprawl of
counterparties a book will include, meaning the bank must
instead enter a series of mirror transactions with the buyer to
which they want to transfer the exposures.
Structuring such deals is no mean feat, and only transfers
the market risk of the positions in exchange for counterparty
risk to the hedge fund.
Meanwhile, the growing importance of the leverage ratio for
banks reduces the appeal of entering a series of new swaps
trades that will gross up the balance sheet.
"Selling a whole book is a very complex and lengthy
transaction to structure with potential commercial and
counterparty risk issues," said Renart.
All of the banks mentioned appear to be confident in hitting
RWA targets without selling their correlations positions, most
of which should roll off within the next few years.
Deutsche's correlation book had shrunk from 1.5bn euros to
900m euros in IFRS assets over the first half of the year, while
its overall RWAs dropped 20bn euros to 314bn euros over the same
period.
Morgan Stanley is ahead of self-imposed targets to reduce
fixed income RWAs to less than US$200bn by 2016, having slashed
US$41bn in the first half of the year to US$239bn.
UBS's credit exposures in its non-core unit have shrunk by
SFr5.9bn to SFr13bn over the second quarter of this year.