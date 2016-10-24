U.S. banking group forms unit aimed at reducing cyber risk

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), an influential U.S. financial industry group, said on Monday it had formed a unit to enhance collaboration among its members and the U.S. government as a way to help reduce cyber security threats to the financial system.
The new unit, known as the Financial Systemic Analysis & Resilience Center (FSARC), will proactively identify, analyze, and coordinate activities using more sophisticated techniques, the FS-ISAC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2enoimt)
The FSARC is the result of a meeting this year involving the six biggest U.S. banks plus custody banks State Street Corp and Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the FS-ISAC said. The FS-ISAC has more than 7,000 industry members. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.