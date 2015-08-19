JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley to form data company-WSJ

Aug 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are working to
create a company that will pull together and clean reams of data
used to determine pricing and transaction costs, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
The initiative is currently dubbed "SPReD", which stands for
Securities Product Reference Data, and is likely to be launched
in the next six to 12 months, the Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Each founding bank is investing "seven figures" in the
company, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1K6o4tt)
The banks did not immediately respond to a request from
Reuters for comment or were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)