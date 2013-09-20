版本:
Global bank debt issuance slowest since 2009

LONDON, Sept 20 Total debt issuance by banks and brokerages this year so far has reached $529.3 billion according to new Thomson Reuters data on Friday, making this the slowest period for corporate banking debt issuance since 2009.

The amount of money global banks and brokerages have raised from investment grade debt markets in the year to date is down 18 percent from the same period in 2012.

JP Morgan tops the underwriting league table for global investment grade bank debt raised this year, with 8.9 percent of the issuance. Citi is second with 6.1 percent and Bank of America Merrill Lynch takes third with 4.8 percent.
