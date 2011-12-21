Bank regulators keen to strip out own debt swings

LONDON Dec 21 Regulators want to limit the ability of banks to inflate their profits or capital if the value of their own debt falls, taking aim at an accounting policy slammed for being complex and counter-intuitive.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Wednesday began consulting banks on plans that would prevent them using a deterioration in the value of their own debt to increase common equity.

Banks around the world have booked billions of dollars, euros or pounds of profits this year due by using the accounting process.

Many of the banks themselves have criticised it, including Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Other banks to benefit from the gains this year have included Citigroup, JPMorgan, HSBC and UBS.

The process, known as debt valuation adjustment, means banks book a profit when the value of their own bonds and derivatives falls. That is because a bank could repurchase the liability at a reduced cost. Banks book a loss when the value of their debt rises.

The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) last year tried to address the problem by saying banks should include the changes in their 'other comprehensive income' section of their income statement, rather than within profit and loss. But it will take several years for the new IASB recommendations to be fully adopted.

The Basel committee said its consultation process would be open until Feb. 17.