Industry coalition plans swaps hub to resolve margin disputes

| LONDON, July 7
LONDON, July 7 A broad financial industry
coalition is working to form a market hub to increase the
efficiency of derivatives contract trading and avoid punitive
capital charges on disputed margins.
The plans are in response to new rules that will take effect
in September 2016 and will require far more collateral, known as
margin, to cover swaps contracts that have not been cleared or
passed through a third-party backed by a default fund.
Uncleared contracts locked in dispute over margin calls face
even higher capital charges because risks have not been covered.
Contracts such as credit default swaps and interest rate
swaps, which are used to insure against adverse moves in the
likes of interest rates or currencies, form the bulk of the
world's $630 trillion derivatives market and are traded
privately among banks or between banks and companies.
Regulators also want the process for calculating margin on
uncleared trades to be automated to cope with an expected surge
in volumes that would be too great for the current system, which
uses email, phone and fax.
The hub is being set up by 13 global banks, broker ICAP
, settlement houses Euroclear and DTCC, as well as
AcadiaSoft, an electronic messaging platform for margins.
"This is the realisation of an effort initiated by the
industry over a year ago to develop centralised margin
processing that allows the seamless integration of third-party
services into a hub," said Maurice Tamman, head of collateral
operations at Goldman Sachs, one of the 13 banks
involved.
AcadiaSoft's margin messaging platform will be beefed up and
linked to ICAP's TriOptima, a dispute resolution service, and to
a collateral transfer utility set up jointly by DTCC and
Euroclear.
The aim is to create a seamless electronic system for
issuing and responding to margin calls to minimise disputes.
"It will also reduce costly market fragmentation and drive
standardisation, transparency and automation where it is
currently lacking," the industry coalition said in a statement.
The launch and provision of the new services are subject to
regulatory approval.
(Editing by David Goodman)