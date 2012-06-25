Banks fight Fed's push to make them less entwined

| June 25
June 25 Wall Street is ramping up a campaign
against rules that are designed to prevent financial firms from
being too interconnected, arguing th at t he well-intended
regulations could backfire and hurt markets.
The rules, which limit financial institutions from having
too much exposure to any one p arty, h ave not grabbed nearly as
much attention as the Volcker ru le. But Wa ll Street ba nks fear
the y could hurt their profits as much - if not more.
The Federal Reserve proposed the "counterparty exposure"
rules late last year, as required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law. If banks have too many links to one
another, the demise of any one financial company can set off a
domino effect and imperil the system.
The rules apply to multiple businesses, but many financial
institutions w orry the b iggest impact could be on their
derivatives businesses, which banks could be forced to tr im.
So far, dealers have responded directly to the Fed with
comment letters. Some executives are also griping about the
rules behind closed doors.
The Fed has received 97 comment letters on the topic from
major Wall Street firms and others, according to its website. In
comparison, the Fed drew only 12 comment letters about the
Volcker rule.
Several big-bank chief executives, including JPMorgan Chase
& Co's Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
Lloyd Blankfein, also personally voiced concerns to Federal
Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo about the rule at a meeting in
May.
A Wall Street trade group called The Clearing House is
expected to issue a report this month with the industry's full
assessment of the rules' impact on markets and the U.S. economy.
Regulators and risk-management experts argue that Wall
Street firms are just looking to protect their profits in
lucrative derivatives markets, which in the United States ar e
lar gely controlled by a handful of banks.
JPMorgan, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp
and Goldman have roughly 93 percent of the U.S. derivatives
market among companies that trade mainly out of their regulated
banking subsidiaries, according to data from the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency.
"They're fighting this for the same reason Standard Oil
didn't want to be broken up at the turn of the century," said
John Parsons, a senior lecturer at MIT Sloan School of
Management, who specializes in derivatives and is a supporter of
the Fed's proposal.
But financial firms and experts who work with them say the
rules, as proposed, could have dangerous consequences because
th ey overstate how connected banks are.
The rules "could raise the cost of capital, hurt liquidity
and force institutions to take different risk-management
approaches that may not be as effective," said Joel Telpner, a
partner at the law firm Jones Day, who works with large
financial institutions on derivatives matters.
"I just think there are a whole bunch of unintended
consequences that haven't been completely thought through,"
Telpner said.
Derivatives are big business for dealers. U.S. bank holding
companies received $52.78 billion of revenue from trading in
20 11 - mu ch of that fr om derivatives, according to the Office of
the Comptroller of the Currency.
The Fed can still alter the proposed rules, which are set to
go into effect in October 2013, and could a ffect businesses
ranging from corporate lending to sovereign bond trading. But
regulatory lawyers and analysts say there is no indication that
Fed officials are poised to rewrite the entire thing.
EIGHTEEN TIMES MORE EXPOSED
The rules, known as the single-counterparty credit limit
proposal, would force financial institutions with at least $500
billion of assets to limit exposure to one another to just 10
percent of capital.
Banks can have more exposure to smaller companies - the
limit there is 25 percent of capital - on the theory that the
demise of these companies wo uld pu t less pressure on the
financial system.
The industry is spooked by these rules in part because banks
have so much exposure to one another and to clients under the
Fed's proposed methodology for tracking trading connections.
U.S. banking titans are up to 18 times more exposed to one
another under the proposed rule's methodology than banks
consider themselves to be now, according to Goldman Sachs'
comment letter to the Fed.
"Based on conversations I've had with clients, I don't think
those numbers are unreasonable," said Sabeth Siddique, a
director at Deloitte & Touche and a former head of credit risk
at the Fed eral Reserve Bank of New York. "Th e market is
consistently saying exposures to other counterparties are
materially higher than 10 percent."
When an investor buys a stock or a bond, the transaction is
complete in seconds.
With an over-the-counter derivatives trade, parties may
agree to a contract q uickly, but t he cash flows can take years
to exchange, leaving the two parties connected to one another
for some time.
These connections mean that the financial system is only as
strong as its weakest link.
During the financial crisis in 2008, regulators were
reluctant to let Bear Stearns or American International Group
Inc fail, for fear that their connections to other
financial companies could topple banks, or at least panic the
market and erode faith in the financial system. Taxpayers ended
up taking enormous risk in helping to fund JPMorgan's rescue of
Bear Stearns and the go vernment's bailou t of AIG.
Senior executives at Wall Street banks acknowledge that
counterparty exposure is still a huge issue. Shares of companies
like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been pressured
for the better part of a year over concerns about exposure to
European counterparties.
GROSS VS NET FIGURES
Banks, in their comment letters, objected to the methodology
that the Fed uses to determine b anks' exposure t o trading
counterparties.
Calculations under the proposed rule use gross figures,
rather than net figures, to determine exposure. So a bank that
used derivatives to buy exposure to $1 million of IBM Corp
shares in one trade and sell exposure to $1 million of
IBM shares in another trade with the same party could have $2
million of exposure, minus collateral and other items, in the
Fed's estimation. Banks believe that because the two trades are
essentially opposites, they should net out to zero.
"Banks are not opposed to the rule. They are just opposed to
this model because they think it overstates the risk," said
Carter McDowell, associate general counsel of the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trade group
representing capital markets participants.
CLEARINGHOUSE MANDATE
Banks also argue that the proposed rule overlooks important
issues related to other regulatory reform proposals -
particularly banks' exposure to clearinghouses. New rules will
require banks to trade directly with a clearinghouse rather than
their customer or another bank.
Clearinghouses make the financial system safer by ensuring
that parties are posting enough collateral, and that positions
can be easily reassigned if a player fails. But they also result
in banks having outsized exposure to one entity, namely the
clearinghouse.
The treatment of joint ventures may also be an issue.
Morgan Stanley, for instance, has two trading joint ventures
with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc in Japan. Under
the Fed's proposal, Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi would both
have to consolidate all of the trading operations' credit
exposure into their own, effectively double-counting it.
Morgan Stanley is also a top derivatives dealer in the
U nited States, but has historically done most of its trading
outside of its regulated bank subsidiary.
The rule might also require Morgan Stanley to reduce
overexposure to certain counterparties in Japan, ranging from
Mitsubishi - which has a major investment in Morgan Stanley
stemming from a capital injection during the 2008 fi nancial
crisis - to the Japanese government. Both the Bank of Japan and
Banco de Mexico submitted letters to the Federal Reserve
expressing concerns that the proposal would hurt their ability
to issue sovereign debt.
Still to some risk management experts, the rules will only
help the market.
"It's better for the economy to have a competitive
derivatives market than one that's controlled by a monopoly,"
said Donald van Deventer, head of the risk-management
firm Kamakura Corp. "What the banks are saying is purely
self-interested."