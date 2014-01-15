UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank suspends multiple FX traders in New York -source

By Jamie McGeever
LONDON Jan 15 Deutsche Bank,
Germany's biggest bank, has suspended several currency traders
in New York in an internal probe that forms part of an
international investigation into alleged manipulation of the
global currency markets, a source familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
Multiple traders in New York and possibly elsewhere in the
Americas are affected after investigations into "communications
across a number of currencies," the source said.
The source didn't say how many traders had been suspended or
what currencies they traded.
Deutsche Bank said it would not comment on individual staff
members.
"Deutsche Bank has received requests for information from
regulatory authorities that are investigating trading in the
foreign exchange market," it said in a statement. "The Bank is
cooperating with those investigations, and will take
disciplinary action with regards to individuals if merited."
Last year, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority began a
formal investigation into possible manipulation in the $5.3
trillion-a-day global FX market. The U.S. Justice Department is
also engaged in an active investigation of possible manipulation
of the market, the world's largest.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates, often referred to as
fixes, are a cornerstone of global financial markets, used to
price trillions of dollars worth of investments and deals and
relied upon by companies, investors and central banks.
Deutsche Bank has been the biggest FX trader in the world
for nine years running, seeing 15.18 percent of global daily
turnover in 2013, according to Euromoney magazine.
The FX case adds to Deutsche Bank's troubles after it had to
pay a fine of 725 million euros, levied by European Union
antitrust regulators for interest-rate manipulation in December.
The bank has also been named in cases related to the
sub-prime crisis, credit default swaps, mortgages, tax evasion
and the decade-old Kirsch lawsuit.
The list of scandals and investigations has put the bank's
two chief executives, Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, under
pressure to clean house and brought them into conflict with
regulators and the German finance ministry over the slow pace of
reforms.
German daily Die Welt, citing people familiar with the
investigations, said on Wednesday one Deutsche Bank trader in
New York who traded Argentine pesos had been suspended.
According to Die Welt, emails were found that led to
suspicion that rates had possibly been manipulated, the paper
said in a story published in its Wednesday edition.
Deutsche has extended a ban on the use of multi-dealer
online chat rooms to all its corporate banking and securities
business on January 1.
Chat rooms have been a focus for regulators investigating
manipulation of benchmark interest rates and possible rigging in
the FX market.
Traders at banks and financial institutions often
communicate with each other online via third-party services
including Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters.
Deutsche, Citigroup, UBS, Barclays,
Royal Bank of Scotland, JP Morgan and others
have all said they are cooperating with regulators scrutinising
the market.
Citigroup, RBS, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered
have already fired, suspended, or put currency traders on leave.