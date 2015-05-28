Fed finds money laundering flaws at Discover Financial

WASHINGTON May 28 Credit card issuer Discover
Financial Services agreed to a range of improvements to
its anti-money laundering policies after the U.S. Federal
Reserve had found deficiencies in the program, the Fed said on
Thursday.
Discover, which is based in Riverwoods, Illinois, had also
signed a consent order to be issued by the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp., another bank regulator, a written agreement
between the bank and the Fed said.
The bank needed to submit a number of plans to the Fed to
lay out how to review its anti-money laundering policies, to
improve board oversight and to show that it was doing enough to
spot suspicious activities, the agreement said.
