Banks prepare for the return of the drachma

* Political crisis reawakens doubts on Greek euro future
* Legal problems would dwarf technical switch
* Banks mull possibility of currency controls
By Douwe Miedema and Sarah White
LONDON, May 11 Banks are quietly readying
themselves to start trading a new Greek currency. Some banks
never erased the drachma from their systems after Greece adopted
the euro more than a decade ago and would be ready at the flick
of a switch if its debt problems forced it to bring back
national banknotes and coins.
From the end of the Soviet Union - which spawned currencies
such as the Estonian Kroon and the Kazakh Tenge - to the
introduction of the euro, they have had plenty of practice in
preparing their systems to cope with change.
Planning behind the scenes has been underway since Europe's
debt crisis erupted in Greece in 2009, said U.S.-based Hartmut
Grossman of ICS Risk Advisors who works with Wall Street banks.
"A lot of the firms, particularly in Europe and also here,
have been looking at that for a long time," said Grossman, who
added that the latest Greek political crisis had brought matters
"to a little bit of a head".
"But there really has been contingency planning at all of
the financial institutions for that to happen ... Greece leaving
the euro zone is not a new idea," he said.
The EU says it wants Greece to stay in the common currency,
and opinion polls show Greeks want to keep it. But they also
voted last Sunday for parties opposed to a bailout with the EU
and IMF, throwing Greece's future in the bloc back into doubt.
The elections threw into doubt the EU/IMF aid package that
came at the price of harsh austerity measures, and was reached
only after much haggling between banks and politicians over a
100 billion euro debt reduction.
While the deal averted financial market catastrophe by
allowing Greece to continue repaying its reduced debts, any
future problems could be yet more troublesome, even if Athens
managed the process in a more or less orderly fashion.
A Greek departure from the euro would create legal and
practical problems for the banks which would dwarf the
relatively straightforward technical job of dealing in a new
currency.
SCENARIOS
Greece would almost certainly impose foreign exchange
controls if it were to drop out of the euro, bankers said, but
dealing in any new currency would still be possible.
"Forex desks can get ready relatively quickly. It depends on
exactly how the exit from the euro happens," said Lewis
O'Donald, the London-based Chief Risk Officer at Japanese
investment bank Nomura.
Currencies that are not freely tradable, such as the Chinese
yuan, are widely mirrored in off-shore foreign
exchange markets through the use of derivative instruments, such
as non-deliverable forwards, or NDFs.
The problem may be bigger for euro zone banks which need
cash for individuals or companies doing business in Greece. They
face the problem of what exchange rate to use, depending on the
laws Athens might draw up for trade it its currency.
If Greece forced an exchange rate of, say, one euro to one
new drachma, this could impose huge losses on foreign banks
because such a rate would not hold on the markets.
Controls on the movement of capital could be a nightmare for
banks with loans in Greece, potentially making it illegal for
companies to repay debt in euros.
Even if it were not illegal, companies might no longer be
able to repay foreign creditors because their cash had been
converted overnight into drachmas - a currency that would
rapidly lose its value due to the dire state of the Greek
economy. That would, in turn, make it tough for any lender to
get its money back, whatever contract it might have.
"Our assumption is that an exit route somehow has capital
controls in place, or an inability for a creditor to enforce
(legal rulings) under English law into Greece," O'Donald said.
SHOUTING 'FIRE!'
Banks have studied several options to protect themselves as
best they can, including switching to U.S. law for new
derivative transactions or loans. So far few have taken such
steps due to doubts about how effective they would be, and also
because they are afraid to add to market concerns.
"Banks are very, very reluctant to start shouting 'fire!'.
They know what happens and what panic looks like," said one
London-based lawyer advising financial firms.
Instead, most are simply checking the governing law of their
contracts, hedging against defaults and running through every
legal argument a Greek euro exit could throw up.
"There are still areas which will be grey in some respect
and which will lead to conflicts of law that may have to be
resolved in court," Nomura's O'Donald said.
Many banks have been simulating a rupture of the euro in
"war games". But little is known about how an exit would work,
and legal departments are poring over financial contracts,
raising questions about the very nature of a currency.
"If transactions are denominated in the euro, what is the
status of those transactions in the event that there is a change
of the make-up of that currency?" said Miles Kennedy, a partner
at accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
With such questions unanswered, stuffing cash machines with
enough drachma banknotes is almost an afterthought.
For Greece itself, it certainly won't pose a problem. The
country's national bank has its own banknote printing press and
mint and has continued to print euro banknotes ever since
joining the single currency in 2001.