WRAPUP 2-JPMorgan, Wells results boosted by mortgage business

* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo report strong mortgage demand
* Refinancing activity spurs new originations, applications
* JPMorgan's Dimon: U.S. companies faring relatively well
* JPMorgan results relieve investor anxiety over "London
Whale" losses
* Shares in JPMorgan, Wells Fargo rise, helping lift stock
markets
By Rick Rothacker and Lauren Tara LaCapra
July 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co reported strong growth in their mortgage
lending businesses and lower loan losses on Friday, offering
signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.
The banking giants cited increases in mortgage originations
and a strong pipeline of applications, spurred by low interest
rates and a government program intended to spur refinancing.
The performance of JPMorgan's core businesses helped offset
a $4.4 billion trading loss in its Chief Investment Office,
relieving investors who worried about the impact of the
embarrassing "London Whale trades" on the bank's bottom line.
The two banks' results boosted their shares and helped U.S.
stock indexes rally at the end of a down week.
Wells, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, and JPMorgan, the
largest U.S. bank, also said charge-offs for bad loans declined
while demand for new debt, ranging from auto loans to commercial
loans, increased. But the mortgage business was a particularly
bright spot for both banks.
"We've seen increases in sales and pricing in markets
throughout the country, even in some of the hardest-hit areas
during the downturn," said Wells Fargo Chief Executive John
Stumpf.
Wells reported a 17 percent increase in quarterly profit, as
mortgage originations more than doubled from a year ago, to $131
billion. The bank also cited record quarterly applications, and
said it had 29 percent more unclosed loans in its pipeline than
at the end of the previous quarter.
"The standout I'm seeing with Wells Fargo is the mortgage
banking," said Shannon Stemm, a banking analyst with Edward
Jones. "That has been such a driver for them over the long term,
and refinancing is really pumping things up."
The San Francisco-based bank posted mortgage banking income
of $2.9 billion, up from $1.6 billion a year ago and up slightly
from the first quarter.
The gains came in spite of higher loss provisions for bad
mortgages Wells Fargo may be asked to repurchase from investors.
The bank also set aside reserves for a $175 million settlement
to resolve Justice Department allegations that it charged
African-Americans and Hispanics higher rates and fees on
mortgages during the housing boom.
JPMorgan's overall profits declined because of huge losses
on risky derivatives trades in its investment division. But net
income from the bank's retail financial services business, which
includes mortgages, nearly quintupled to $2.3 billion.
JPMorgan's mortgage banking originations rose 29 percent,
with its mortgage production and servicing business reporting
net income of $604 million, compared with a net loss of $649
million a year earlier. Other indicators of loan demand,
including credit card sales volumes, commercial banking loan
growth and loan charge-offs, also showed improvement.
JPMorgan set aside $214 million for credit losses, compared
with $1.8 billion a year ago.
Asked by an analyst about the "disconnect" between
JPMorgan's underlying loan growth trends and negative economic
news, CEO Jamie Dimon said U.S. companies are faring relatively
well.
"The fact is the underpinnings of the American economy
aren't that bad," Dimon said. "Corporate America, middle market
companies, small business are OK, a lot of liquidity. There's
not a huge order book so sales aren't growing dramatically. We
have slow, modest growth."
Wells Fargo said it would not meet a previously stated
cost-cutting target for the fourth quarter because it must pay
more compensation than expected due to higher revenues,
particularly in its mortgage business. The bank added more than
2,000 employees during the quarter as it scrambled to capture
more loans.
"We will not pass up revenue opportunities in order to meet
a specific expense target number," said Chief Financial Officer
Tim Sloan.
The bank previously said it expected expenses to fall to
$11.25 billion by the fourth quarter as part of an efficiency
push. On Friday, Wells said it would miss that target even
though expenses would continue to trend down.
In the wake of its Justice Department settlement, Wells on
Thursday said it would stop making mortgages through independent
brokers, the source of many of the loans that came under
scrutiny. Those mortgages account for 5 percent of the bank's
volume, but the decision "won't have a significant impact on our
earnings," Sloan said in an interview.
The settlement won't require any big changes in how the bank
operates, Sloan said. "We don't think we've got a fair lending
problem, but we thought it made sense to settle," he said.
Overall, Wells Fargo said second-quarter net income was $4.6
billion, or 82 cents a share, compared with $3.9 billion, or 70
cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts' average estimate was 81 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings benefited from the release of $400 million in
reserves previously set aside for loan losses.
Revenue was $21.3 billion, up from $20.4 billion a year ago.
Expenses totaled $12.4 billion, down slightly from a year
earlier.
Wells Fargo's total loans increased by $8.7 billion from the
first quarter to $775.2 billion, boosted mostly by $6.9 billion
in business and foreign loans acquired from BNP Paribas and
WestLB. In the past year, the bank has been active in buying
portfolios from retrenching banks that are selling assets to
boost capital.
JPMorgan reported net income of $4.96 billion, or $1.21 a
share, including a $4.4 billion trading loss. That compared with
$5.43 billion, or $1.27 a share, a year earlier.
Even as JPMorgan executives briefed analysts and reporters
on the trading losses, they emphasized the strength in more
traditional lending and deposit-taking, which Dimon attributed
to economic growth, although modest, and market share gains.
The bank reported its eight consecutive quarter of
commercial loan growth, as well as the jump in mortgage
originations and a 12 percent rise in credit-card sales volume.
JPMorgan's total loans rose by $6.6 billion in the quarter,
to $727.6 billion. Consumer loan balances declined overall due
to charge-offs, but that decline was offset by strong growth in
wholesale loans.
The banks' results boosted their shares and those of other
banks. JPMorgan shares surged 5.9 percent to $36.05 in late
afternoon trading, while Wells Fargo's shares climbed 3 percent
to $33.87, helping the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rise
1.6 percent after a string of losses this week.
Other big banks, including Bank of America Corp and
Citigroup Inc, will give their earnings reports next week.