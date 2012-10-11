Bank stocks expected to swing less than usual on earnings

* JPMorgan, Wells Fargo to kick off bank earnings on Friday
* Options market prices in relatively low risk for banks
* Large put buying in Financial XLF ETF seen recently
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
Oct 11 This earnings season looks like it will
turn out well for U.S. banks, but given the run the financials
have had in 2012, some options traders appear to be taking a
cautious stance.
The two largest names in the banking sector by market value,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo, will report
earnings Friday morning. Both stocks are up sharply this year,
helping lead financials to a gain of 24 percent in 2012.
The Financial Select Sector SPDR fund, which tracks
the financial stocks in the S&P 500, is up about 7 percent for
the third quarter and its 24 percent gain in 2012 has outpaced
the S&P 500 index, which is up 14 percent for the year.
But overall activity in XLF put options - contracts that
give the right to sell the underlying security at a fixed price
by a certain date - has picked up as earnings estimates have
declined. Overall earnings estimates for the financials have
fallen by 3.3 percent over the last 30 days, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
The sector is expected to report year-over-year growth of
about 1 percent for the quarter, which is down from an estimate
of 5 percent growth just two weeks ago.
"We've turned bearish (on financials), probably more than we
have ever been, and started to accumulate shorts and put
positions in the last few days," said James Dailey, portfolio
manager at TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
In the options market, heavy protective trading was seen in
the XLF, including a large January 2013 $13-$15 put spread
purchased on the fund earlier this week on the view that its
shares could fall nearly 20 percent in the next three months.
However, the options market is also pricing in relatively
low risk expectations for several banks reporting before Oct. 19
options expiration. Some strategists believe the market should
be pricing in higher expectations for volatility, as large-cap
financials have several potential catalysts that could sway the
shares up or down.
"Overall results could reflect the fallout from the ongoing
financial crisis in the eurozone as well as the November U.S.
presidential election, which could be crucial regarding
regulatory measures impacting the financial sector," said Ryan
Renicker, head of global market strategy at Newedge USA Inc in
New York.
The implied volatility for JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells
Fargo & Co for the next 30 days is extremely low heading into
their earnings, said Ophir Gottlieb, managing director of
options analytics firm Livevol in San Francisco.
Typically, implied volatility - a key component for an
options price measuring the perceived risk of future stock
movement - rises into earnings. In these cases, the low implied
volatility compared with the past 12 months is "surprising and
unusual," Gottlieb said.
At-the-money implied volatility for the next 30 days was at
about 24 percent for Wells Fargo and at 27 percent for JPMorgan,
below recent highs of 49 percent and 55 percent, respectively,
reached in November 2011, Livevol data showed.
Wells Fargo options are implying a one-day earnings move
of 3.25 percent up or down for its shares, slightly below the
average move of 4 percent over the past eight quarters.
The heaviest open interest is concentrated in the October
$35 WFC strike calls, with 60,000 contracts outstanding, said
Enis Taner, global macro editor at options trading firm
RiskReversal.com in New York.
In JPMorgan, options are implying an earnings-day move of
2.5 to 3.1 percent in either direction, compared with an average
move of nearly 3 percent over the past eight quarters, analysts
and traders said.
"JPMorgan also has a tendency to rally into earnings, and
sell off afterward over the past few years," Taner said.
JPMorgan shares are up 27 percent for the year and Wells
Fargo has gained 29 percent for the year.
Risk expectations for Bank of America Inc, which
reports Oct. 17, are also abnormally low. "Bank of America
shares are likely to come under pressure and its downside risk
appears to be more substantial than the upside," Renicker said.
Its shares have risen 17.5 percent since Sept. 6, whereas
Wells Fargo shares have rallied only 4 percent in that time.
Bank of America options imply a 4.2 percent move post-earnings,
slightly higher than the average move of 3.7 percent over the
past eight quarters, Renicker said.