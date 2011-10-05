PREVIEW-UPDATE 1-For U.S. banks, recovery is fading

* Financial cos' Q3 EPS seen rising 3.9 pct vs year ago
* EPS gain was seen at 14.6 pct on Aug. 1
* Weak loan demand, flat yield curve are squeezing profits
* Lift from reducing loan loss reserves expected to fade
By David Henry
Oct 5 U.S. bank profits have been rising
steadily for more than a year, but the recovery may be losing
momentum due to weak loan demand and low lending rates.
For many of the biggest banks, earnings are likely to fall
in the third quarter, dragged down by investment banking
businesses like trading and underwriting. And the tough
environment for traditional businesses like lending is only
making things worse, analysts said.
"Some big banks are in the position where they are going to
have to make the case to investors that they can turn things
around," said Kathleen Shanley, a financial services analyst at
Gimme Credit LLC in Chicago.
Analysts estimate that financial companies in the Standard
& Poor's 500 index .SPX will report third-quarter earnings
only 3.9 percent higher than a year earlier, instead of the
14.6 percent increase they forecast on Aug. 1, according to
Thomson Reuters Proprietary Research. (Please see graphic
link.reuters.com/suc34s)
For example, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is under pressure
to show how it will weather problems remaining with its home
mortgage assets, and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will need to show
how its globally connected, investment-banking-heavy business
portfolio can hold up amid the European debt crisis, Shanley
said.
The dark cloud over the world economy from the trouble in
Europe is feeding doubts about bank profits as well.
As of Tuesday, earnings estimates for Bank of America had
fallen to 19 cents a share from 27 cents on Aug. 1.
Worse, Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) is expected to report 77
cents a share, just one-fourth of the $2.98 estimated Aug. 1.
The first big bank to post results will be JPMorgan Chase &
Co (JPM.N), which reports on Oct. 13. Analysts expect earnings
of 98 cents a share, down 3 percent from a year earlier and
down 22 percent from estimates on Aug. 1.
JPMorgan's head of investment banking, Jes Staley, said at
a conference last month that third-quarter trading revenue was
running 30 percent below a year earlier, and investment banking
fees were likely to fall by about 50 percent.
Lower long-term interest rates engineered by the Federal
Reserve are compressing margins from lending, which was a
factor in a recent decision by analysts at investment bank
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to cut 2011 estimates for nearly half
of the banks they cover.
"We're now in the reality of this lower yield curve," said
Jefferson Harralson, a bank analyst at the firm, referring to
the narrowing gap between long-term rates and short-term rates,
often used as a proxy for bank lending profits before credit
costs.
Add to that weak customer demand for borrowing, and
revenues are being squeezed to the point that bank executives
will be pressed in earnings conference calls to show that they
are effectively cutting costs, said Harralson.
"They have to take action to generate anything close to an
acceptable return," he said.
Quarterly profits for the U.S. banking system have been
rising, compared with a year earlier, since the first quarter
of 2010. But in this year's second quarter they slipped to
$28.8 billion from $28.9 billion in the first quarter,
according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
To be sure, analysts have only postponed their forecasts
for a rebound in bank profits. They estimate that 2012 earnings
will rise 31.2 percent from 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
Proprietary Research.
FEWER DEALS, LESS TRADING REVENUE
With market turmoil spoiling corporate appetites for deals,
global fees for underwriting stocks and bonds fell by more than
35 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, according
to data from Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence. Fees for work
on mergers declined by 8 percent.
The drops compared with the second quarter of this year
were worse, with all investment banking fees down by 37
percent.
Bank stocks in the KBW Index .BKX lost 23.6 percent from
the end of July through Tuesday.
Analysts will also be pressing banks to say exactly how
they will replace revenue lost to a new law limiting how much
they can charge merchants for taking debit cards. Expect a lot
of talk in the calls about service charges, said Harralson.
The third-quarter pain will be mitigated by another round
of so-called reserve releases. The releases lift earnings when
banks reverse expenses taken for loans that did not go bad. The
releases will contribute 20 percent of earnings per share for
banks this quarter, Harralson estimated.
It will be the sixth consecutive quarter that reversals add
to reported bank earnings. But the boost will be down from 29
percent in the second quarter and will continue shrinking in
coming quarters, Harralson said.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by John
Wallace)