UPDATE 1-ECB to test strength of big Russian banks' European arms

FRANKFURT May 6 The Austrian arms of two of
Russia's biggest banks will undergo stress tests by the European
Central Bank, the ECB said on Wednesday as it announced a new
round of health checks for nine banks in all.
The ECB said it will carry out stress tests and balance
sheet reviews on Sberbank Europe and VTB Bank (Austria), the
Austrian units of Sberbank and VTB.
"Banks have been informed and will work closely with the ECB
over the coming months with a view to completing the exercise by
end of 2015," an ECB spokesperson said.
The ECB added the Austrian arms of the Russian lenders to
the list of banks it supervises last June, giving it
unprecedented control over their activities in Europe.
Russia has strong ties with Austria although bilateral trade
has suffered in the Ukraine crisis. Vienna, positioned on the
edge of the Iron Curtain that divided Europe until 1989, was a
gateway to the eastern bloc and became a base for doing business
with the former Warsaw Pact countries.
The ECB said it will also assess the financial health of
Belgium's Banque Degroof, France's Agence Francaise De
Developpement, J.P. Morgan Bank Luxembourg, a unit of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Slovenia's Unicredit Banka Slovenija, a unit
of Italy's UniCredit, Finland's Kuntarahoitus Oyj
(Municipality Finance plc) and Malta's Mediterranean Bank plc.
Portugal's Novo Banco will face a stress test only, it said.
"The methodology used for the assessments will be the same
as that used for the assessments undertaken on the 130
institutions involved in the 2014 exercise. Novo Banco, the
assessment of which was deferred from the 2014 exercise due to
its specific circumstances, will complete its comprehensive
assessment requirements by way of a stress test," the ECB
spokesperson said.
