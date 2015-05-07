版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 19:18 BJT

Russia's Sberbank says its unit well placed for ECB stress tests

MOSCOW May 7 Russia's top lender Sberbank said on Thursday its Austrian unit, Sberbank Europe, was well placed to pass the European Central Bank's stress tests.

"As to Sberbank Europe's capital adequacy, taking into account the recent capital increase and a subordinated loan from the parent bank, it significantly exceeds the regulator's requirements," Sberbank said in emailed comments.

The ECB said on Wednesday it would carry out stress tests and balance sheet reviews on the Austrian units of Sberbank and its rival state-controlled lender, VTB. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐