UPDATE 1-Long-term bank funding increasingly tough-D.Bank CEO

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 18 Funding for European
banks is becoming increasingly difficult, with investors
reluctant to invest long term, Deutsche Bank AG CEO
Josef Ackermann said.
"Short-term financing is fine, but the big question is how
we can ensure long-term funding," Ackermann told reporters on
the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt on Friday. "The
willingness of investors to make long-term investments in banks
is not very pronounced."
With investors shying away from a sector heavily exposed to
increasingly risky euro zone sovereign debt, and plagued by the
threat of loan losses if economic conditions worsen, many banks
have been forced to rely on funding from the European Central
Bank (ECB).
UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Frederico Ghizzoni
urged the ECB this week to increase access to ECB borrowing for
Italian banks.
Italian banks -- like Greek, Irish and Portuguese banks
before them -- have increased their reliance on the ECB for
cheaper funding since the summer as the euro zone's third
biggest economy was sucked ever deeper into the region's debt
crisis and its lenders faced sharply higher refinancing costs.
"IF the ECB didn't do its job of supporting banks, long-term
refinancing would be much worse," Ackermann told Reuters.
Earlier, the CEO of one German bank, who declined to be
named, said the refinancing situation is in some parts of the
market were worse than after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008,
which caused credit to evaporate as banks stopped lending to one
another.
"The market for unsecured funding with maturities that go
beyond two years is literally dead," said the executive, who
declined to be named.
However, Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of DZ Bank AG, told
Reuters he did not think the environment was worse than after
Lehman's collapse, and that, overall, German banks were better
positioned to cope with the current crisis.
"The European Central Bank's facility is being used to the
tune of around 300 billion -- during Lehman it was worse," he
said. "But we see that pressure is building up as market
uncertainty persists. This is fueled further by the possibility
of states suffering financing bottlenecks."
He added: "We can refinance, be it short-term or long-term."
(Writing by Jodie Ginsberg; Editing by David Holmes)