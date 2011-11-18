UPDATE 1-Long-term bank funding increasingly tough-D.Bank CEO

FRANKFURT Nov 18 Funding for European banks is becoming increasingly difficult, with investors reluctant to invest long term, Deutsche Bank AG CEO Josef Ackermann said.

"Short-term financing is fine, but the big question is how we can ensure long-term funding," Ackermann told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt on Friday. "The willingness of investors to make long-term investments in banks is not very pronounced."

With investors shying away from a sector heavily exposed to increasingly risky euro zone sovereign debt, and plagued by the threat of loan losses if economic conditions worsen, many banks have been forced to rely on funding from the European Central Bank (ECB).

UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Frederico Ghizzoni urged the ECB this week to increase access to ECB borrowing for Italian banks.

Italian banks -- like Greek, Irish and Portuguese banks before them -- have increased their reliance on the ECB for cheaper funding since the summer as the euro zone's third biggest economy was sucked ever deeper into the region's debt crisis and its lenders faced sharply higher refinancing costs.

"IF the ECB didn't do its job of supporting banks, long-term refinancing would be much worse," Ackermann told Reuters.

Earlier, the CEO of one German bank, who declined to be named, said the refinancing situation is in some parts of the market were worse than after Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, which caused credit to evaporate as banks stopped lending to one another.

"The market for unsecured funding with maturities that go beyond two years is literally dead," said the executive, who declined to be named.

However, Wolfgang Kirsch, CEO of DZ Bank AG, told Reuters he did not think the environment was worse than after Lehman's collapse, and that, overall, German banks were better positioned to cope with the current crisis.

"The European Central Bank's facility is being used to the tune of around 300 billion -- during Lehman it was worse," he said. "But we see that pressure is building up as market uncertainty persists. This is fueled further by the possibility of states suffering financing bottlenecks."

He added: "We can refinance, be it short-term or long-term." (Writing by Jodie Ginsberg; Editing by David Holmes)