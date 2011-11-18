WRAPUP 2-Bank funding strangled by govt debt fears

* Trust between banks evaporates
* Long-term funding hard to find-Deutsche's Ackermann
* Negative German Treasury bill yields a sign of stress
By Philipp Halstrick and Marius Zaharia
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 18 Fear over
European banks' exposure to risky government debt stalked
markets and harried bank executives on Friday, as unsecured
lending between banks evaporated and the cost of secured loans
rose.
Dwindling trust between the banks is forcing them to rely
more and more heavily on the European Central Bank (ECB) to fund
their activities, which in turn is spooking investors concerned
about the health of the countries funding the ECB.
"The crisis has moved from the sovereign market to the
inter-bank market. When the crisis reaches there it is extremely
difficult to come back," said Luigi Buttiglione, a hedge fund
manager at Brevan Howard and a former economist with the Italian
Central Bank.
The head of Europe's seventh-largest bank, Deutsche Bank's
Josef Ackermann, said on Friday long-term funding was growing
hard to obtain.
"Short-term financing is fine, but the big question is how
we can ensure long-term funding," Ackermann told reporters at a
conference in Frankfurt. "The willingness of investors to make
long-term investments in banks is not very pronounced."
A freeze in inter-bank lending ultimately caused the
collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, signalling the next phase
of the credit crisis, and forcing governments to pump billions
of dollars of aid into banks to prevent the system collapsing.
Various indicators of money market stress have already
spiked in signs investors are increasingly concerned about
preserving their cash.
The latest sign of worries about banks' health was the
movement of German treasury bill yields, which were heading into
negative territory as investors withdrew money from banks and
put it in German government short-term paper as a way to
preserve cash.
German treasury bills of up to 9 months were bid at rates as
much as 0.35 percent, but sellers were asking for prices that
would imply negative yields of as low as minus 0.30 percent
.
Negative yields means investors are willing to pay to keep
their money in T-bills, rather than keeping the money in a bank
deposit and receiving interest.
"When there is panic you don't look at yields anymore, you
don't trust parking your money in deposits in the banking
system, you want something that protects you cash, even if you
pay for it," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates also ticked up --
indicating how nervous banks are about lending to one another.
VICIOUS SPIRAL
That nervousness is pushing them into the arms of the ECB,
which is already lending heavily to banks in the wake of the
2008 financial crisis, and can lend more.
After loosening the rules on the collateral it accepts from
banks in return for lending them short-term cash, the ECB can
potentially lend up to 14 trillion euros to banks.
But some are running out of the right types of collateral,
and banks are increasingly swapping securities with
institutional investors which they can then use to secure more
ECB funding, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Banks are currently borrowing just short of 500 billion
euros. UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Frederico
Ghizzoni urged the ECB this week to increase access to ECB
borrowing for Italian banks.
"You don't expect anyone to fall over, but this creates a
nasty feedback loop where everybody sees the Italian and French
banks borrow large amounts from the ECB, which in turn makes
people worry more about the sovereign. Then sovereign spreads
keep widening, which completes the feedback loop," said Matt
King, a credit analyst at Citi.
"There is a very real problem here. Banks are under enormous
pressure to reduce their balance sheets and that raises the
likelihood of a credit crunch in Europe," he said.
It is looking increasingly likely more European banks will
be forced to tap the European Central Bank's U.S. dollar
facility, as stress in the cross currency basis swap market has
once again become acute this week.
The cost for euro zone banks to swap euro rates into dollar
rates rose to its highest since the height of the Lehman crisis
in 2008 to 138.50 basis points.
New governments in Italy and Greece could buy time, but the
risk of a funding crunch intensifying in 2012 remains on the
horizon, and a failure to attract investors for the euro zone
bailout fund, the EFSF, had knocked confidence, one banker said.
"It's not clear where the external demand will come from,"
the banker said of the EFSF's plan to leverage the fund.
COSTS JUMP
The risk associated with European banks is reflected by a
big rise in the cost of insurance against banks defaulting.
The Markit iTraxx index for credit default spreads for
European senior financials has risen to 300 basis points, from
225 at the start of the month. The subordinated financials index
has jumped to 540 bps, from 424 at the start of the month. Both
indices have doubled since the end of June.
Banks are wary of disclosing details on how willing they are
to lend, but big banks including BNP Paribas have sold
substantial sovereign debt in recent months.
British banks have also cut lending to banks in trouble
spots, according to data they released in recent results.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank and a net liquidity
provider due to its hefty level of retail deposits from Asia,
cut its lending to banks in Italy, Spain, Greece, Ireland and
Portugal by one-fifth in the third quarter to $8.2 billion at
the end of September.
Barclays, Lloyds and RBS also
reduced their lending to banks in peripheral Europe, and
Standard Chartered cut its liquidity to the euro zone
earlier in the year.
Despite the concerns, there are some positive signals. More
than a dozen banks signed up to underwrite a 7.5 billion euro
rights issue by UniCredit this week, showing they are confident
of its health.
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor and Alex Huebner in
Frankfurt and Steve Slater and Douwe Miedema in London; Writing
by Jodie Ginsberg; Editing by David Holmes and David Cowell)