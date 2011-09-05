UPDATE 4-Deutsche says Europe crisis could kill weak banks

* Annual 'Banks in Transition' conference in Frankfurt
* Banks eye capital and funding concerns, job cuts
(Adds KFW CEO comment, updates share prices)
By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Europe's sovereign debt crisis
will stunt bank profit for years and could kill off the weakest,
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann told
industry bosses, amid intense scrutiny of the sector's finances.
"Prospects for the financial sector overall ... are rather
limited," the CEO of Germany's top bank said on
Monday. "The outlook for the future growth of revenues
is limited by both the current situation and structurally."
Ackermann was speaking at Frankfurt's annual Banks in
Transition conference against a backdrop of gloom in the capital
markets, where fears some euro zone countries could default on
their debts have sent investors scurrying for shelter.
Many European banks could go under if they had to accept a
"haircut" at current market valuations on their entire sovereign
debt holdings instead of the 21 percent writedown that has been
proposed on Greek sovereign debt, Ackermann warned.
"It's stating the obvious that many European banks would not
survive having to revalue sovereign debt held on the banking
book at market levels," he said.
Fears about how the crisis will play out have struck the
inter-bank lending market and made it difficult for banks to
raise even long-term financing, said Ulrich Schroeder, head of
German government-backed KFW .
"The situation for banks is more dramatic than it was in
2008," he said in a panel discussion at the conference. "In
2008, governments were still able to support their banks. Now
this is simply no longer possible," Schroeder said, adding that
he knows of no bank that is able to issue a seven- or eight-year
bond in the current environment.
Bank shares tumbled further on Monday with the STOXX Europe
600 banking index closing down 6 percent to its lowest
level in 29 months, after tumbling by a third in value since the
beginning of the year.
"The chances of a near-term recovery remain slim as eurozone
debt concerns, structural reform and a lawsuit for allegedly
mis-selling mortgage debt all weigh heavy on the sector," Manoj
Ladwa, a senior trader at ETX Capital, said.
Deutsche stock fell almost 9 percent, with shares in Swiss
rival Credit Suisse down 8 percent and Royal Bank of
Scotland shares slumping 12 percent.
A U.S. regulator sued 17 large banks and financial
institutions on Friday over losses on about $200 billion of
subprime bonds, adding to the sector's woes.
Credit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner said the new regulatory
environment had curtailed the risky activities for banks,
but would also result in lower profits.
"Shareholders in banks need to come to terms with lower
returns," Rohner told the conference.
Despite his gloomy outlook for profits, Ackermann rejected
calls made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief
Christine Lagarde, for mandatory capitalisation of European
banks to prevent a world recession .
A forcible recapitalisation would "threaten to send the
signal that politics has lost faith in the ability of existing
measures to succeed," said the boss of Germany's biggest lender,
adding that market volatility will remain for as long as there
is insecurity over Europe's ability to tackle the debt crisis.
The chairman of French rival BNP Paribas told a
conference in Paris that most banks did not need to be
recapitalised.
"The stress tests that we carried out in Europe ... lead one
to think that it's not obvious today that the banking system
needs to be recapitalised, (although) some banks do, without a
doubt," said Michel Pebereau.
DOWNWARD SPIRAL?
Bank lobby group the Institute of International Finance, of
which Ackermann is the chairman, said in a statement: "In a
pattern echoing that of the 2007-09 financial crisis, there is a
growing risk of the real economy and financial conditions being
locked into a mutually-reinforcing downward spiral."
Ackermann said that the financial services industry needed
to go beyond curbing the excesses of the past and reevaluate
what role banks play in the global economy, signaling that the
lender will not revive some of the risky businesses that in the
past helped the investment bank led by Anshu Jain generate the
lion's share of profits.
Deutsche has already warned that reaching its goal of 6.4
billion euros ($9.1 billion) in pretax profit for this year was
becoming more difficult and required a quick and sustained
resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis.
The crisis has kept banks hostage to market concerns about
their capital strength and access to funding, concerns that were
stoked again last week when a European source told Reuters that
the IMF saw a capital shortfall of 200 billion euros ($284
billion) among European lenders.
Russian banks could lose around 350 billion roubles ($12
billion) in the event of a serious debt shock in the euro zone
but stress tests show they would withstand the blow, central
bank official Sergei Moiseev said in Sochi.
As the prospects recede for a return of confidence, some
major lenders, including Barclays , HSBC ,
Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse and UBS , have
begun to slash tens of thousands of high-paying jobs.
Ackermann said that if the weaker market activity seen in
August continued in to September and October, Deutsche Bank too
would have to think about job cuts.
The chief executives of Commerzbank , Societe
Generale and UniCredit are also due to set out their
visions for the way forward in difficult terrain. The CEO of JP
Morgan's investment bank, Jes Staley, will give the view
from the other side of the Atlantic.
They are all due to speak at the conference on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.704 Euros)
