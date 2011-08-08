Spanish, Italian mid-sized banks feel funds squeeze

LONDON Aug 8 Italian and Spanish mid-sized banks are under increasing strain from the euro zone debt crisis, with funding costs rising, short-selling of their shares more prevalent and commercial banks parking more money with the European Central Bank.

With banks at the centre of the storm and facing substantial funding needs, worries about structural flaws in Europe's financial system have put investors on high alert for where the pressure is building and how far short-term funding will dry up.

While major banks took advantage of more benign markets early this year to get ahead on longer term funding needs, not all smaller banks did.

For some, the pressure is now showing.

In Italy, the cost of insuring the debt of Banco Popolare di Milano and Monte dei Paschi has jumped in recent weeks and mid-sized Italian banks are under fire from short-sellers taking a punt on risks in the sector.

The appetite of commercial banks to deal with other banks has waned, leading them to park 135 billion euros $191.5 billion)at the ECB overnight, figures showed on Monday, marking a six-month high.

Although the funding position for Europe's banks is better now than at the start of the financial crisis, there are still substantial needs, analysts at Credit Suisse said on Monday.

Evidence of short-term money market tension has been widespread lately, with cash not circulating in a regular fashion as concerns intensified about euro zone troubles and banks have parked cash at the central bank as they worry about each other's ability to pay back loans.

"This will drive the volatility and means that the earnings outlook and fundamental valuation is highly uncertain," Credit Suisse said in a note.

The ECB dramatically intervened in bond markets on Monday, backing up a verbal pledge to support Spain and Italy to avert a financial meltdown in the euro zone. The move followed a weekend of frantic crisis talks and cut Italian and Spanish borrowing costs, but they remain higher than a month ago.

FUNDING NEEDS

Europe's banks had 4.8 trillion euros of wholesale and interbank funding expiring this year and next, according to the European Banking Authority (EBA), the regulator that ran a health-check of the industry released in June.

The EBA published its results on the capital needs of the 90 banks it tested, but results from a parallel liquidity assessment were not published. They were for use by national supervisors and regulators.

Large banks are 65-80 percent through their 2011 issuance, but the scale of term funding slumped in June and July, analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

A reopening of the market in September and the fourth quarter is key for Italian and Spanish banks and investors are concerned about how deep and costly the market will be for them, they said. Term funding markets and dollar funding markets are difficult for numerous European banks, the analysts added.

Italian banks, meanwhile, almost doubled their borrowing from the Bank of Italy in July as fears grew the country would be engulfed by the debt crisis.

This uncertainty has also been reflected in the cost of insuring the debt of Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano against default, which has leapt to $440,000 (4.4 percent) for every $10 million of debt held, compared to $160,000 at the start of June.

For Monte dei Paschi the credit default swap (CDS) has risen to 4.12 percent from 2.5 percent at the beginning of July. And Banco Popolare Societa Cooperativa is trading at 6.5 percent, more than double its level of late June.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Banca Popolare di Milano shares outstanding on loan -- an indicator of short-selling interest -- had swelled to 28.8 percent at the end of last week, according to lending data from DataExplorers.

Borrowed stock at rival Banco Popolare rose by 7 percent in the last week to 6.2 percent by Thursday's close.

Short-sellers are making selective bets in Spain too, with the volume of stock on loan at Bankinter up 8 percent last week to 9 percent of outstanding stock.

And euro zone worries could yet spread further afield.

French banks were able to get ahead of the curve and fund well early in the year, although S&P's downgrade of U.S. debt on Friday has focused attention on France's sovereign rating.

Meanwhile, British banks, until recently seen as a relative safe haven away from the euro zone storm, have been hit hard in the past week by fears about the impact of difficult funding markets, given their need for big wholesale funds. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise and Adam Parry at IFR; Editing by Alexander Smith)