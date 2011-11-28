WRAPUP 1-Fund-raising push speeds European banks' retreat

* Bank of Ireland sells project finance loans to Sumitomo
Mitsui
* Credit Agricole to quit South Africa under global retreat
* Europe banks seen deleveraging by up to 3 trln euros
* Emerging market economies hit as well as EU
By Carmel Crimmins and Ed Cropley
DUBLIN/JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 Europe's banks
stepped up efforts to raise funds and offload business in
far-flung places on Monday as Bank of Ireland sold a
parcel of project finance loans and Credit Agricole
said it will quit South Africa.
European lenders are expected to ditch up to 3 trillion
euros of loans to meet new capital rules, ease funding strains
and become more profitable, and a flurry of deals showed efforts
to "deleverage" are intensifying.
That is raising fears economic recovery efforts will be
hurt, within Europe and in Asia and Africa.
Credit Agricole is to close its 60-year-old South African
unit as part of a retreat from far-flung corners. It is the
fourth-biggest foreign bank in South Africa with a balance sheet
of $2.2 billion and the business was profitable, but it will
follow rivals in retrenching back to core operations.
"All the banks are doing the same. It's clear that all the
corporate and investment banks have to reduce the number of
countries, clients and products there are," Credit Agricole's
country manager Guillaume Fay told Reuters.
French banks are pulling back particularly hard as higher
funding costs hurt. Typically near the top of global loan
rankings, they have opted not to refinance some deals and have
not been evident on syndicated loans they would usually be on,
bankers have said.
BNP Paribas is considering selling a
private-equity portfolio, a source said on Monday, which the
Financial Times earlier said could be worth more than $700
million.
France's banks and rivals in Britain, Germany,
Spain, Italy and Ireland have pledged to sell assets and run off
existing loans in a bid to shrink their balance sheets and
respond to a sudden and dramatic squeeze on funding since the
summer.
The biggest shake-up will be in areas like project
finance, shipping finance, aviation and infrastructure as banks
seek to get rid of assets in U.S. dollars, where funding is most
tight.
The pressure intensified after Europe's banking
regulator told banks they must hold core capital of 9 percent of
risk-weighted assets by the end of June, much sooner than other
regulatory deadlines.
"This significantly increases the risk of the bank sector
deleveraging. The chosen timeframe ... risks meaningful economic
damage," Simon Samuels, analyst at Barclays Capital, said in a
recent note.
Strains in bank funding markets could be as big a brake on
lending as capital constraints, Morgan Stanley analysts warned.
Bank of Ireland said it was selling project finance loans to
Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui for 470 million euros
($624 million), a discount of 16 percent, as it seeks to shrink
itself under an EU-IMF bailout.
Royal Bank of Scotland, majority state owned, has
been selling off non-core assets for more than two years and is
looking at a final set of bids for its $8 billion RBS Aviation
Capital aircraft leasing business, sources said, while peer
Lloyds is near to selling a package of commercial real
estate loans worth around 600 million pounds ($929 million).
The sales provide opportunities for rivals to step in, and
banks in Japan, elsewhere in Asia, the United States and Canada
are all grabbing some of the deals, bankers said.
China Development Bank, Wells Fargo, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and a Macquarie-led consortium
are in the running for RBS Aviation, for example.
But price is proving a sticking point on many deals as banks
want to sell higher-quality assets at as near to "par," or face
value, as they can. If they sell below this level they are
forced to swallow a loss, which eats further into already
depleted capital.
Ireland's financial regulator, Matthew Elderfield, said this
month that banks would find it harder to shrink their balance
sheets as European rivals step up their own efforts. If the
discounts demanded were too high the banks could slow down the
pace of deleveraging, he said.
