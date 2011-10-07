U.S. closes two banks, bringing 2011 total to 76

WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. regulators closed two banks on Friday, bringing the total number of foreclosures this year to 76.

In Missouri, Sun Security Bank of Ellington was closed with about $355.9 million in assets and $290.4 million in deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a release.

Great Southern Bank in Springfield, Missouri will assume the failed bank's deposits, the FDIC said.

Great Southern Bank is a unit of Great Southern Bancorp Inc (GSBC.O).

The RiverBank of Wyoming, Minnesota was also closed by regulators, with about $417.4 million in assets and $379.3 million in deposits.

That bank's deposits will be assumed by Central Bank of Stillwater, Minnesota, the FDIC said.

Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have had less than $1 billion in assets.

The largest U.S. banks have recovered more quickly from the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the overall outlook for the industry has been improving in recent quarters.

The industry earned $28.8 billion in the second quarter, a $7.9 billion increase from a year before, the FDIC announced on August 23. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Carol Bishopric)