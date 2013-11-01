U.S. Fed sets tough tests in annual bank health war games

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 1 Banks in the United States
will have to test whether they can survive a halving of the
stock market during a severe U.S. recession, the Federal Reserve
said on Friday, as it set the rules for next year's model runs
to gauge the health of the financial system.
Eight large U.S. banks must also test for the first time
whether they can cope with the hypothetical default of their
largest trading partner, the Fed said in documents laying out
the so-called "stress tests".
"The capital planning and stress testing program ... has
contributed to a significant increase in capital at the largest
banking organizations in the United States," the U.S. central
bank said in a press release.
The stress tests were mandated by the Dodd-Frank law - aimed
at preventing a repeat of the 2007-09 credit crisis - and
measure how a bank's loan books and security portfolios hold up
under a range of adverse economic scenarios.
The Fed turned down Citigroup's plan to return equity
capital to shareholders last year on the basis of the outcome of
the stress tests, which it uses to approve or disapprove
dividends or share buy-backs.
In March, the Fed will publish the results of the tests in
two stages, one as mandated by Dodd-Frank and a more elaborate
one to approve the capital plans, known as the Comprehensive
Capital Analysis and Review, or CCAR.
The Dodd-Frank stress tests function as one of the inputs
for the wider CCAR tests, the Fed said.
Thirty banks are taking part in the stress tests, 18 which
have already taken part in previous runs, and 12 smaller banks
which had so far only been subject to a lighter version of the
stress testing exercise.
The most severe adverse scenario assumed a 4.75 percent
contraction in the U.S. economy, a stock crash, a jobless rate
peaking at 11.25 percent in 2015, recession in Europe, and a
slowdown in emerging markets.
Six large Wall Street banks with large trading operations
also had to factor in a global market shock including sudden
shifts in interest rates, a sovereign crisis in the euro area,
and an asset price shock similar to that in 2008.